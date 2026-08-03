Pixel 11 Pro XL joins the rest of the family with Google image leak

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaker Evan Blass has been giving us an early look at how Google plans to highlighting the Pixel 11 family with a series of imagery leaks.

Following the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Pixel 11, and Pixel 11 Pro, this afternoon he wraps the set up with the Pixel 11 Pro XL.

While this latest gallery doesn’t detail any special Pro XL features, it does show additions like Pixel Glow / HiLight.

With not even ten days to go until Google’s August 12 Pixel 11 launch event, there is not a whole lot of time left for all the leakers who have been hoarding pre-release info on Google’s newest smartphones to share their findings. Recently, renowned leaker Evan Blass has been dropping a few image galleries of leaked Pixel 11 pics that appear to come from Google itself, and today he completes the set with the Pixel 11 Pro XL.

Blass got us started last week with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and quickly followed that up with the base model Pixel 11. Just a few hours earlier today those were joined by the Pixel 11 Pro, and now he’s rounding out the bunch with the publication of some Pixel 11 Pro XL imagery:

Compared to what we saw before, this is admittedly a little bit thin. Not only are we seeing fewer images than were available in previous leaks from this set, but these are all quite low-resolution, as well.

We’re also not getting any new insight into hardware features, like some of the camera capabilities revealed in the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro leaks.

That said, we do have the appearance of that Pixel Glow / HiLight LED matrix within the camera bar, like all the rest of the Pixel 11 Pro models — so that’s at least something.

It’s also worth noting that Google’s going with different finishes for its various color options. We just saw a matte look with today’s earlier Pixel 11 Pro leak, while the Pro XL here gets a glossy metallic finish.

Once again, we also see Google shining a spotlight on Gemini Intelligence. Although technically debuting with Samsung’s new Galaxy Z8 foldables, Google is sure to make Gemini Intelligence features a major factor of its Pixel 11 marketing campaign.

At this point, it’s feeling like there’s progressively less still waiting to be revealed on each passing day, but we’ll continue to be on the lookout for any additional last-minute Pixel 11 leaks to share.

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