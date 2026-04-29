More 'Pixel Glow' clues surface, and they point straight at Gemini

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Notification lights are expected to return to Android phones with “Pixel Glow.”

Google has been secretly working on lights that could illuminate when you receive a notification or use Gemini.

Newer clues affirm the feature’s presence and mention the term “Pixel Lights,” suggesting that could be the feature’s marketing name.

About a decade ago, notification LEDs were among the most beloved features on Android devices, but faded as manufacturers moved to sleeker bezels on phones. While there have been attempts to reproduce the same effects using the phone’s flash, colorful rings around selfie cameras, and even bespoke secondary displays, the feature hasn’t quite returned to the mainstream. That could change soon with future Pixel devices, as Google appears to be working on a special light feature, called Pixel Glow, that would work alongside Gemini.

In the recent past, we’ve seen Pixel Glow mentioned in Android’s code, and have now come across another mention of the various colors the light could offer.

We’ve recently discovered new hints suggesting that future Pixel phones could feature a “color LED,” which furthers our interest in the mysterious Pixel Glow feature we learned about recently.

We spotted the following strings hinting at the LED in the code of the Pixel Diagnostics app, which is designed to troubleshoot Pixel devices.

Code Copy Text <string name="color_led_title">Color LED Check</string <string name="color_led_description">The LED lights will turn into red, green and blue in order. Please flip the device to observe.</string> <string name="color_led_image_description">A lightbulb that will change color in the test.</string>

As you can see, the strings point to potential text the app could use to diagnose whether the LED is not working as intended. Here, the “lightbulb” likely refers to a lightbulb-shaped button that might invoke the menu for testing the LED or changing its colors.

That does not clearly define where LEDs will be placed on the Pixel, or even confirm whether they will even exist for sure. What also remains a mystery is whether these LEDs will have only the three colors mentioned in the strings (red, green, and blue) or also offer additional colors — or the entire spectrum.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In addition to these references, we’ve encountered several other strings to verify the operation of each LED. Here they are:

Code Copy Text <string name="color_led_blue_light_abnormality">Blue light abnormality</string> <string name="color_led_dialog_message">Do you see the LED lights change correctly?</string> <string name="color_led_dialog_negative_button_text">Fail</string> <string name="color_led_dialog_neutral_button_text">Rerun</string> <string name="color_led_dialog_positive_button_text">Pass</string> <string name="color_led_dialog_title">Please confirm color LED result</string> <string name="color_led_green_light_abnormality">Green light abnormality</string> <string name="color_led_instruction">Please flip the device</string> <string name="color_led_item">Color LED</string> <string name="color_led_red_light_abnormality">Red light abnormality</string>

In addition to these references spotted in the Pixel Diagnostics app, we’ve also seen mentions of “PixelLights,” “Gemini Glow,” and “Aurora” in the Google app’s code. These appear alongside “Robin,” the codename for Gemini, affirming the lights could work with the assistant in some way.

Additionally, “Aurora” was used by Google instead of “color LED” in previous builds of the Diagnostics app, though it has been removed in the most recent version.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

Without the mention in the Google app, we would presume this to be a coincidence. However, the recent development adds credence to the assumption that Google could actually reintroduce a physical light to Pixel phones. The exact shape or form of the LED light still remains something we need to learn about, even though Aurura suggests a fused lighting effect.

Previously, this light has been hinted to be on the back of the phone, and the most common assumption is that it could wrap the camera island on Pixel devices. Another location could be under the bold “G” logo on Pixel phones, but that’s another speculation.

There’s no clarity on how soon we could see this light on Pixel phones, and even if it’s just something that Google is testing internally or actually plans to bring it to consumers. We will ensure telling you more about it once we have the slightest clue.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow