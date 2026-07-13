Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak shows off Google's classy Pine color and a sleeker camera design

Mystic Leaks

TL;DR The Pixel 11 Pro Fold has leaked again, this time in Google’s new “Pine” colorway.

The latest render lines up with previous leaks, showing a slimmer camera island and a slightly thinner chassis.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 11 series at its Made by Google event on August 12 in New York.

Google’s Made by Google event is set for August 12 in New York, and with just weeks to go, Pixel 11 leaks are arriving at a steady pace. The latest one gives us what appears to be our best look yet at the Pixel 11 Pro Fold in its new “Pine” color.

The image (see above) was shared by folks over at Mystic Leaks on Telegram, and it matches the Pixel 11 Pro Fold renders that surfaced earlier. Pine appears to be a muted, understated shade of green paired with a light gold frame, and it’s expected to be offered on the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL as well.

The overall design of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold remains very familiar, but Google seems to have made a handful of refinements.

The biggest visual change is the camera island. The flash looks bigger than before and now sits on the left side inside the pill-shaped cutout, instead of occupying its own section outside it. As a result, the extra strip of metal that housed it on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is gone, giving the camera module on the Pixel 11 Pro Fold a cleaner, more streamlined appearance.

Previous leaked renders also suggested that Google has trimmed down the phone. While it still won’t rival last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is reportedly slimmer than its predecessor. The device is said to measure 10.1mm when folded and 4.8mm when unfolded, compared to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s 10.8mm folded and 5.2mm unfolded.

Aside from those tweaks, the back of the device looks largely unchanged from last year’s model. The camera cutouts continue to dominate the island, though the layout has been refined.

With Google’s launch event fast approaching, it won’t be long before we officially see the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Until then, all eyes are on Samsung’s next set of foldable phones releasing next week.

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