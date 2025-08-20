The Pixel 10 Pro has a smart home feature that might make it future-proof

TL;DR The Google Pixel 10 Pro includes a built-in Thread radio, a crucial piece of hardware for the future of the smart home.

Thread is a low-power mesh network that offers a more reliable and faster connection for smart home devices compared to Wi-Fi.

This inclusion future-proofs the phone, enabling it to directly control the growing number of Matter-compatible smart devices.

Google’s commitment to seven years of software support for the new Pixel 10 series is bold, as the phone’s state-of-the-art tech might feel outdated in just a few years. This is why it’s crucial for Google to pack hardware that will still be relevant years down the line, and the Pixel 10 Pro delivers on that front when it comes to smart home support. Each Pixel 10 Pro is equipped with a Thread radio, which may not seem significant now but will be crucial for controlling smart home devices in the coming years.

Why Thread support on the Pixel 10 Pro matters Choosing the right smart home devices can be a challenge because some of the best options might not integrate with your ecosystem of choice. This is a problem that Matter, the unifying smart home protocol, is supposed to solve, but to say its rollout has been underwhelming would be an understatement. Still, the number of smart home devices compatible with Matter is growing each year, bringing us closer to the seamless smart home experience we’ve all been dreaming of.

While the rollout of Matter will solve many of the interoperability issues we currently face with smart home devices, it won’t inherently fix the frustrating issues with latency and reliability. Many smart home devices currently receive commands via Wi-Fi, which can be slow as the commands have to bounce between your devices and the server. Plus, many home Wi-Fi networks are riddled with interference issues, which can cause even more delays or even drops.

The solution to this problem is Thread, a low-power mesh networking protocol that’s specifically designed to work with smart home devices. It’s more power efficient than Wi-Fi and has much better range than Bluetooth, making it more robust and reliable for smart home applications. The only problem is that it’s not widely supported yet. Smart home devices need a built-in Thread radio to take advantage of the technology, and there just aren’t that many of them out there at the moment.

Fortunately, we’re starting to see more devices include Thread support. The Google TV Streamer and several other TVs, for example, now ship with Thread radios, allowing them to act as border routers that create the mesh network for smart home devices to connect to. There are several HVAC, lighting, and security products with Thread support as well, allowing them to join these networks. Finally, some smartphones are also shipping with Thread support. This enables them to connect to these networks and directly control smart home devices, rather than routing actions through a border router. As a result, commands are faster and can even be handled locally.

Currently, there aren’t many smartphones with Thread support. Google confirmed to Android Authority that the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold have Thread support, enabling “Partial Hub functionality” on all three models. The company didn’t elaborate on what it meant by “Partial Hub functionality,” but we take it to mean that the three devices can only control other Thread devices and cannot act as border routers — which makes sense, as they’re battery-powered.

In addition to the new Pixel 10 Pro models, Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series also have Thread support. The FCC certification filings for the Pixel 9 mention that the Pro models have a Thread radio, but the feature isn’t enabled on any of the devices at the moment. We asked Google whether it planned to enable Thread on the Pixel 9 Pro, but the company didn’t respond to our question.

How to enable Thread on the Pixel 10 Pro To enable Thread on the Pixel 10 Pro, you’ll have to go to Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences > Thread and toggle “Use Thread.”

Then, you can go to Settings > Google > All services > Thread networks to see and join an available local network.

