Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold appears at the FCC ahead of August launch

TL;DR A Google Pixel phone has made a stop by the FCC.

The model number is GZDQ6, which suggests this is the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The documents confirm the foldable will be hearing aid compatible and will support Bluetooth, LTE, Ultrawideband, NFC, and Thread.

Recently, Google began sending out invitations to its Pixel 11 launch event, which is scheduled for mid-August. During that event, we’re expecting to be introduced to the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. With the launch being so close, it’s no surprise that one of the phones has now crossed the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) desk.

Android Authority has spotted a listing for a Google Pixel phone in the FCC’s database. The recently submitted application details a device carrying the model number GZDQ6. As we learned from a previous leak, the model number GZDQ6 is believed to be associated with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. As more evidence that this is the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, we found the image below, which shows what appears to be a foldable device.

According to the documents, Google’s next foldable will have support for a variety of connections. Specifically, the listing mentions support for Bluetooth LE, LTE, Ultra-wideband, NFC, and Thread. It also confirms that the Fold will be hearing aid compatible.

Rumors and leaks have suggested that the device will feature a battery with a minimum capacity of 4,658mAh. We also expect that Google will offer the foldable with two RAM options: 12GB and 16GB. Additionally, rumors point to a 1,080×2,342 OLED outer display with a 60–120Hz refresh rate and a 2,076×2,160 OLED inner display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate.

As we inch closer to the August 12 launch date, more information about the handset will likely emerge.

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