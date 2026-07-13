Google's Pixel 11 may beat Apple's iPhone 18 to TSMC's 2nm chips

TL;DR It’s reported that TSMC has started mass production of its 2nm process technology.

Google will reportedly use this 2nm process technology for its Tensor G6 chip.

This would make the Pixel 11 series the first flagship phone with TSMC’s latest process technology.

When the Pixel 11 series launches, it will be running on Google’s Tensor G6 processor. There’s been a variety of good news and bad news about this chip, like a more powerful CPU but a potentially downgraded GPU. However, the latest information about the SoC falls into that good news category.

TSMC has reportedly started mass production of its 2nm process technology. According to IThome, Google will use TSMC’s 2nm process technology for its Tensor G6 chip. Apple is usually the first to jump on TSMC’s latest process technology, but it looks like Google is cutting ahead this year. As a result, the Pixel 11 series will be the first major flagship with TSMC’s new process, as Apple’s A20 chip will debut in the iPhone 18 series, which will launch a month later.

The 2nm process should help with the Pixel 11’s performance and efficiency. By how much, we’ll just have to wait and see. In related news, a listing recently found in the FCC’s database revealed references to MediaTek algorithms in an RF component test. This lends further credence to Google potentially using a MediaTek modem for the Tensor G6 rather than a Samsung modem.

Google has started sending out invites for the Pixel 11’s launch event. The event will take place in New York City on August 12 at 6 PM ET. The company is also expected to use this show to launch the Pixel Watch 5.

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