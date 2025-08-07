Pixel 10 leaked promo videos offer a peek at the hardware we want most

TL;DR Following a series of photo leaks just a few hours back, Evan Blass returns with some fresh video leaks of Google’s new hardware.

The clips show off the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Google’s Pixel Watch 4.

We also get some support for our recent find about free Google AI Pro offers with purchase of a Pixel 10.

Google’s next big hardware launch is under two weeks away at this point, and while it definitely feels like we’ve seen so many leaks by now that the devices might as well already be official, more and more early content featuring the Pixel 10 series and Pixel Watch 4 continues to make the rounds. Earlier today, prolific leaker Evan Blass shared a nice set of imagery containing some official-looking promo shots of the Pixel 10 family, and now he’s already following that up with some video.

Over on the social platform formally known as Twitter, Blass publishes a set of three short clips featuring the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Pixel Watch 4.

With the Pixel 10 Pro, there’s admittedly not much to see from the phone itself, and while it looks all sorts of premium and shiny here, it’s really going to be what the phone can do that promises to impress us the most.

We get a glimpse from outside at the phone’s cameras, but we’re much more interested in seeing what they can actually do in action. That talk of 100x Pro Res Zoom is certainly tantalizing, but we’re going to have to actually check out the results before we have any sense of whether that’s going to be really natural looking, or just muddled and washed out by AI processing.

Just from a hardware design perspective, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is going to look a little more interesting in a teaser like this, with the motion of the handset unfolding adding to the experience of it all. We’ve already got hinge durability on the mind after checking out that Galaxy Z Fold 7 endurance test this week, and we will be very curious to see how Google’s foldable compares.

We’re a little concerned about thickness and weight, especially in the wake of the Fold 7’s release, but we might get a bigger battery this time around plus some nicely upgraded environmental protections.

Google’s new Pixel Watch may not be the headlining act, but we’re still looking forward to it — even if it will be running some older silicon.

While this video doesn’t feature any of the colorful straps we recently got to check out, we do get a very brief peek at one of the new side-mounted charging contacts.

That’s it for the video leaks, but Blass also comes through with some evidence that helps support a recent find of our own:

Earlier this week we were digging through the Google app for Android when we found an updated list of devices eligible for Google’s various Gemini promos — now with the addition of an AI offer for Pixel 10 models. The “select” language here leaves open the likely possibility that the base model Pixel could get less than a full year of AI Pro, and might end up with six months like the Pixel 9 got.

Keep checking in with us over the next couple weeks, because if there’s any more Pixel 10 media that has yet to already leak, we are going to be doing all we can to find and feature it.

