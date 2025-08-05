Pixel 10 series users could get free access to Google's smartest features (APK teardown)

TL;DR Code within the latest version of the Google app suggests the upcoming Pixel 10 series could come with a free trial of Google AI Pro.

The length of the trial is still unconfirmed, but based on past promotions, it could be between six and twelve months.

Google is set to announce the Pixel 10 series flagships in the coming weeks. While the phones are well-rounded in specs, Google’s trump card is the software experience, with the company going all in on providing meaningful AI features. Many of those features are expected to be on-device, but a few may require cloud access and potentially even a Google AI Pro plan. Thankfully, it seems that Google could bless Pixel 10 series buyers with a free trial of Google AI Pro, letting them enjoy all of the company’s AI features.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Within Google app v16.30.59, we spotted code suggesting Pixel 10 series users would be getting a trial of Google AI Pro plan with their purchase, giving them access to all the good Gemini perks they would need on their phone.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

This list of devices dictates which devices are eligible for free Google AI offers. We spotted the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 as new additions to this list recently, and Samsung eventually went on to announce that Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE buyers can get six months of Google AI Pro with 2TB of cloud storage for free with their phone purchase.

It’s unclear what the Pixel 10 series devices will offer in terms of trial tier and duration. Based on past trends, we speculate that Pixel 10 series users could get between six and twelve months of Google AI Pro with their phone purchase. Note that the Pixel 9 Pro phones came with one year of free Google AI Pro, while the base Pixel 9 came with a six-month trial, so Google could opt for a similar split again.

We hope to learn more when the Pixel 10 series flagships launch in the coming weeks.

