This Pixel 10 leak offers another dose of that stunning Indigo hue

TL;DR New marketing images of the Pixel 10 series have been leaked.

The leak mainly focuses on the base model, but also includes images of the Pro and XL.

After the color options for the Pixel 10 initially leaked, we threw up a poll asking our readers what their favorite color was. Out of those four options, Indigo emerged as the clear winner. Now everyone’s favorite colorway is back in the spotlight in the latest Pixel 10 leak. This leak offers a glimpse at the Pro models as well.

We have been treated to another helping of Pixel 10 leaks, this time from tipster Evan Blass. This leak comes in two parts: one focusing squarely on the base model and the other showcasing the whole family.

As mentioned earlier, we get a healthy dose of the Pixel 10 in the new Indigo colorway. It has a similar vibe to the “Really Blue” hue that appeared on the original Pixel phone, arguably one of the best colors Google has used for its devices. In one of the images, we also see the Frost (light blue) and Lemoncello (yellow) color options.

From earlier leaks, we know that the vanilla Pixel 10 should have a 6.3-inch FHD+ display that’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Inside, it’s expected to have a Tensor G5 chip, a 4,970mAh battery, 29W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. As for that new triple camera setup, there should be a 50MP Samsung GN8 primary camera, a 13MP Sony IMX712 ultrawide camera, and an 11MP Samsung 3J1 telephoto camera.

The next part of the leak features the Pro models, including the Fold. These marketing images come only days after we saw the Pixel 10 Pro from every angle. And only a day after Google’s largest Pixel 10 model also leaked. Here, we see the entire series, except for the base model, in the new Moonstone colorway.

We won’t have to wait too much longer for the Pixel 10 series unveiling, as it’s slightly less than two weeks away at this point. The next generation flagship should also be joined by the launch of the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a.

Follow