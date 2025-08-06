The latest Pixel Watch 4 leak comes from Google itself

TL;DR Official renders of the Pixel Watch 4 have leaked online, providing a clean and detailed look at the device.

The leak shows off different case and strap color combinations across both sizes of the Pixel Watch 4 (41mm and 45mm).

However, it’s unclear if all combinations will be available for both watch sizes.

Google is all set to announce the next set of Pixel devices on August 20, 2025, including the Pixel Watch 4. We’ve seen plenty of leaks for the watch so far, including details on its specs and even the various case and strap color options. Now, we have our cleanest yet most extensive look at the Pixel Watch 4 so far, and this look comes straight from Google, too.

Leaker Bedros Pamboukian has shared the Pixel Watch 4 renders across different case and strap color options. You can check out the full collection of images over on GitHub, but a few are reproduced below:

Pixel Watch 4 41mm with Polished Silver Aluminum case and Iris Active Band Pixel Watch 4 41mm with Champagne Gold Aluminum case and Lemongrass Active Band Pixel Watch 4 41mm with Polished Silver Aluminum case and Porcelain Active Band Pixel Watch 4 41mm with Matte Black Aluminum case and Obsidian Active Band

Interestingly, this leak allegedly comes from Google itself, which you can see if you inspect the GitHub code.

Pixel Watch 4 45mm with Satin Moonstone Aluminum case and Moonstone Active Band Pixel Watch 4 45mm with Polished Silver Aluminum case and Porcelain Active Band Pixel Watch 4 45mm with Matte Black Aluminum case and Obsidian Active Band

This leak shows off only these color and strap combinations across the two watch sizes. It’s not immediately clear whether these are the only combinations users can have. For instance, if you want a Champagne Gold Aluminum case, you may be stuck with the smaller Pixel Watch 4 41mm with the Lemongrass Active Band, as that variant doesn’t seem to exist for the 45mm Pixel Watch 4 (so far). The same is the case with the Satin Moonstone Aluminum case, which is seen only on the 45mm watch variant.

We’ll have to wait for Google to announce the Pixel Watch 4 to learn if all case and strap colors will be available across both sizes. Even though the company is set to announce the smartwatch in the coming weeks, the latest leak suggests you’ll have to wait until October before you can buy it. That’s a long wait, and we hope to get more clarity from Google at the launch event, especially since buying an older Pixel Watch right now is a bad idea.

