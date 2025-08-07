We asked Gemini for a story about the Pixel 10 launch and it hallucinated a bizarre foldable

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Summer’s been going by so fast, it’s hard to believe that we’re already down to just two weeks to go until Google’s August 20 event, where we’re expecting to see the company introduce the Pixel 10 series, the Pixel Watch 4, and some new Pixel Buds. As that date keeps creeping up on us, we’re learning more and more about what we’re likely to get. Some of it sounds great, like the full-featured Qi2 magnetic charging support, while we’re a little bummed by other developments, like word that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might not hit stores until October.

While those are important details, granted, with the event so palpably close even those are starting to feel overshadowed by the tone of general excitement that’s consuming us. After all, this isn’t just about some fresh new hardware — Google is going to want to sell us on the experience these devices deliver, and that’s going to mean showing off new software features, hyping up creative tools, and all the fun and showmanship that a launch like this calls for.

Alright, so cool? That will probably be really neat to experience two weeks from now? So what?

Well, on Tuesday Google just introduced its latest Gemini tool, with the AI system picking up the ability to easily generate illustrated storybooks. We already had a bit of fun imagining some fictional Android Authority offices, but it felt like this feature has even more potential. Gemini lets you steer the story in any direction you want, accepts file uploads for adding richness to the world it creates, and supports revisions to help tweak things just right.

That got us thinking: If we feed Gemini everything we know about Google’s plans for the Pixel 10 launch, could it put together a story of what we’re likely to expect?

We prompted Gemini with a PDF full of Pixel 10 rumors, along with a general description of Google’s upcoming event and our own plans for covering it. Gemini’s first draft was in the right ballpark, but needed a bit of tweaking.

To an extent, Gemini’s storybook tool feels resistant to taking too many notes. We were able to insert our own C. Scott Brown into the story easily enough (or, at least, someone wearing his glasses) but Gemini didn’t like our attempt to correct Rick Osterloh’s job title.

Then there are the hallucinations, from a Pixel with a several-generations-old camera bar … in the middle of the screen, to a Pixel 10 Pro Fold that looks like one of those origami fortune tellers. But enough spoilers; let’s check out the actual story!

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Wat.

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Gemini, you have just turned the Pixel into an iPhone. We hope you’re happy with yourself.

