Pixel Watch 4 leak shows off a new way to charge

TL;DR A leak has provided new renders of the Pixel Watch 4 and its charging dock.

The smartwatch is reported to have a new charger that allows the device to rest on its side.

The charging contacts will be located on the left side of the device instead of the back.

The Pixel 10 series has been getting plenty of attention lately, with leaks about the colorways, official teases, and more. But it looks like the phones won’t be the only Google hardware we get early information on this week. Now the spotlight is turning toward the Pixel Watch 4 and its charger.

A new leak from Android Headlines provides renders of the Pixel Watch 4 and the charging dock that will be included in the box. These renders show the Pixel Watch 4 in two colors: Black/Obsidian and Silver/Porcelain. An earlier leak revealed that the other colorways could include Gold/Lemon, Moonstone, Silver/Iris.

There have also been rumors about the Pixel Watch 4 being able to charge on its side. According to today’s report, Google has moved the charging contacts from the back of the device over to the left side. Additionally, the charging has been designed for resting the smartwatch on its side.

How do you feel about the Pixel Watch 4's side charger? 32 votes I like it! 38 % I hate it! 9 % I'm indifferent 25 % I don't know yet 28 %

This new charging position should make it easier to check on battery level, particularly with your laying in bed. At the same time, this also means that your old Pixel Watch chargers won’t be compatible with the Pixel Watch 4.

While the charger is expected to be included in the box, it appears we shouldn’t expect a USB-C adapter to come along with it. The charger should also go up for sale on the Google Store, but there’s no information on how much it will cost. For reference, the charger for the Pixel Watch 3 costs $29.99.

On another note, the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be repairable. This would be a big change as you could not repair previous iterations of the device.

