Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be one of the first foldables with an IP68 rating

The outer display may be bigger than last year, despite the device being roughly the same size.

Google’s foldable could have an IP68 rating.

As other brands race to make the thinnest foldable on the market, there haven’t really been any hints that Google is chasing after the same goal. Even if Google may not be interested in claiming the title of world’s thinnest, it seems we can still expect the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to be a bit slimmer than its predecessor, thanks to a new hinge.

According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will feature a new hinge. No dimensions were given in this report, but the hinge and the overall device are said to be slimmer than last year.

It’s also said that the foldable will roughly be the same size as before. With the smaller hinge and the size staying about the same, it’s expected that Google will stretch the bezel out to make the outer display slightly larger. The outlet states that the outer display is increasing from 6.3 inches to 6.4 inches.

Another interesting tidbit from the report is the water and dust resistance. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will reportedly have an IP68 rating, which would give it the best IP rating out of any current foldable. However, Samsung may beat Google to the punch as rumors suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could also boast an IP68 rating. Samsung is expected to launch the Fold 7 next month, while Google’s foldable is tipped to launch in August.

