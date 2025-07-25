Fresh Pixel 10 leak shows off the series in more than just Moonstone

Google

TL;DR More renders of the Pixel 10 series have emerged online.

This leak also includes images of the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.

It has been a busy week for Pixel 10 series leaks. Google even joined in on the fun by releasing a teaser, which was followed up by an accidental leak of official imagery. If that wasn’t enough to satiate you until next month’s Made by Google event, even more renders have now emerged.

Earlier today, tipster Evan Blass took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a batch of good-quality renders of the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and Pixel Watch 4. All of those renders featured the devices in their new gray color that Google has dubbed “Moonstone.” However, it’s believed that the color may be called “Sterling” for Google’s earbuds.

If you were hoping to see some of the other color options, Blass has now shared a second wave of images. While we do see more of the Moonstone color here, we also get a glimpse at “Indigo” (blue), “Jade” (green with gold trim), and “Obsidian” (black). The Indigo colorway will be exclusive to the base model, while Jade will be available across the Pro models.

Tagging along, the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 also make an appearance in these images. This leak reveals that Pixel Buds Pro 2’s new colorway will be Moonstone. Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 4 has a purple Active Band attached that’s believed to be called “Iris.”

The new Pixel family is scheduled to launch on August 20. Rumors claim that the base Pixel 10 will cost $799, $999 for the Pixel 10 Pro, and $1,199 for the 10 Pro XL. It’s still unclear what Google will charge for its foldable.