Check out the Pixel Watch 4 in its new Moonstone, Indigo, and Lemoncello colors

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Renders showing off the Pixel Watch 4’s colorways have surfaced.

It’s said that the case colors will be Black, Silver, Gold, and Moonstone.

The Active band will reportedly use a new material to make it more comfortable.

The Pixel Watch 4 will be among the new products that will appear at the Made by Google event next month. Earlier today, we were treated to renders of the upcoming smartwatch and its new charging dock. If that wasn’t enough, more renders have emerged, showing off some of the colors we can expect to see.

This is not the first time we’ve heard about potential color options for the Pixel Watch 4. We previously reported on a leak that revealed we could see the following case colors: Black/Obsidian, Gold/Lemon, Moonstone, Silver/Iris, and Silver/Porcelain. That story also mentioned a few of the colors for the various bands. However, recently surfaced renders (via Android Headlines) provide us with our first look at some of these options.

This report includes the color options for both the 41mm and 45mm sizes. This leak further corroborates the previous leak, pointing to Black, Silver, Gold, and Moonstone being the case colors. As for the straps, we get a glimpse at the Active Band in Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Iris. There are also renders of the Sports Band in Lemoncello and Indigo.

Of course, these won’t be the only colors available for these bands. It’s also expected that there will be plenty of other types of bands, like two-tone leather and metal mesh.

According to the report, Google is using a new type of material for the Active Band. This new material will reportedly make it more comfortable to wear. Additionally, it appears the Stretch Band will once again be reserved for the 41mm model.

Google’s Pixel launch event is scheduled for August 20. It’s expected that devices will start shipping not long after, on August 28.

