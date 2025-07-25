This Pixel 10 series leak is one giant leap for Moonstone color coordination

Google

TL;DR Good-quality unwatermarked renders show off Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel Buds 2a, and Pixel Watch 4 before their official unveiling.

The shared “Moonstone” color theme suggests a unified design language across Google’s upcoming hardware lineup.

The Pixel 10 series launch is scheduled for August 20, 2025. In the run-up to the launch, we’ve been treated to a ton of leaks, some even coming directly from Google. If you’re yearning for a clean look at the upcoming phones, a new leak is bringing in clean and unwatermarked renders of the Pixel 10 series devices.

Leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass has shared a bunch of good-quality renders for the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel Buds 2a, and Pixel Watch 4:

We’ve seen several leaks for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, so the pictured Moonstone color isn’t a complete surprise. We get a look at the seemingly color-matched side frame, which looks as clean as ever.

Google also seems to be working on Moonstone-like Pixel Buds 2a and the Pixel Watch 4. This color matches the entire generation of products that Google is expected to launch at its upcoming launch event.

This family image wraps up the leak, giving us a size comparison between the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. We also spot the Pixel Watch 4 once again, but this time with a much sleeker strap that is possibly targeted towards thinner wrists.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Pixel 10 series could start at $799 for the base Pixel 10, $999 for the 10 Pro, and $1,199 for the 10 Pro XL. We have to wait a few more weeks to learn the final and confirmed official pricing for the lineup.