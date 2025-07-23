Google just leaked its entire Pixel 10 series through the Play Store

Google

TL;DR We’re about one month away from the launch of the Pixel 10 series.

Google started official teasing the Pixel 10 Pro earlier this week on the Google Store.

Now we’ve spotted the full lineup of Pixel 10 models, ready for some Play Store promotion.

This has been an exceptionally busy week for fans of Pixel smartphones, as Google’s next-gen Pixel 10 series has found itself in the headlines again and again. The past couple days have brought us a lovely assortment of renders showing off all the Pixel 10 models in their various color options, and Google itself got the week started with an official teaser on the Google Store.

You had better believe that Google’s promotion of the Pixel 10 series will seriously step up as we start getting closer to launch, with the company’s Made by Google event scheduled for August 20. And while that could go in a lot of different directions, it looks like we just got an early glimpse at one of Google’s official teasers of the entire Pixel 10 lineup.

While poking around the Google Play Store app on Android, we were able to surface a banner that looks like it’s one Google will be using to advertise the Pixel 10 series at some point post-launch. At least, between that “Now available” text and the October 13 deadline for the $50-off deal being promoted, this is probably something users might expect to see on the Play Store across September.

This is the first official Google imagery we’re seeing that includes the complete series: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Wanting to get the best look available at a find like that, we set out to extract the image in as high resolution as possible, and here it is, one more time, uncropped:

It sucks that Google went with such drab shades in this render across the Pro models, but at least we get the Pixel 10 itself in that bold Indigo blue, which (along with Limoncello) is easily one of the best Pixel colors set to be offered this year.

Considering how thoroughly the Pixel 10 lineup feels like it’s leaked already, we wonder when we might start getting the same kind of luck with the rest of the new hardware we’re anticipating from Google’s August event. We’ve heard lots of Pixel Watch 4 tech details, but are still waiting to take a peek at the actual unit. And the picture is even less clear when we’re talking about some new Pixel Buds earbuds. We’ll keep digging around for any sign of either, and update you on any further Pixel 10 assets we’re able to get out of the Play Store.

