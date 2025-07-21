Google Store starts teasing Pixel 10 series: T-minus one month to launch

TL;DR Google has scheduled its next Made by Google hardware event for August 20.

The company is expected to introduce the Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and maybe even some new Pixel Buds.

With one month to go until showtime, the Google Store has started promoting the upcoming Pixel 10.

We’re just one month away from August 20, when Google intends to introduce its latest hardware lineup at the company’s Made by Google event. That’s looking like it’s going to involve a nice assortment of devices, including the Pixel Watch 4 and maybe even Pixel Buds 2a on the wearables front. But the star of the show will almost certainly be the Pixel 10 series — and ahead of the phones taking the stage next month, Google’s already rolling out the carpet for them in the Google Store online.

Google invites interested shoppers to register their email for updates on the launch, and promises a promo code for an “exclusive offer” for new sign-ups. While we don’t get full details just yet, Google notes that the offer is for the Pixel 10 only, and codes will be sent out on launch day.

Even with the launch still weeks away, leaks and rumors have already revealed a ton about what we’re likely to expect from the Pixel 10 series, like that fantastic look we just got earlier today of the color options for the smallest Pixel 10.

Sadly, the Google Store itself doesn’t offer quite that level of in-depth look just yet, and its landing page for the Pixel 10 at the moment only contains the short teaser clip you saw embedded above. We get another peek at what appears to be one of the Pro models, but it doesn’t really add anything we hadn’t seen before.

That’s fine, though, and with a whole month ahead of us before Google’s launch event, that’s ample time for even more epic leaks to reveal every last detail of Google’s next smartphone series — a Pixel fan can always dream, anyway! Be sure to keep checking in with Android Authority across August for full coverage of all those upcoming finds, as well as on-the-ground reporting from Google’s event itself.

