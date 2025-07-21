Fresh leak offers an early look at Pixel 10's full color lineup, and wow!

TL;DR The colors for the vanilla Pixel 10 have leaked.

The colorways are said to be Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello.

Notably, the frequently used Porcelain colorway is missing.

Google has used quite a few interesting colors for the Pixel line since its inception. We even recently voted on what we think are the best of the bunch. As we draw closer to the eventual launch of the Pixel 10, we’re preparing to see what colors the next generation will sport. If you don’t mind getting spoiled early, a new leak may have given us our first look at the colors for the vanilla model.

According to the folks over at Android Headlines, the base Pixel 10 will have these four colors: Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello. We’re pretty familiar with Obsidian by now, as it has long served as Google’s black color. It’ll be joined by the long-rumored Limoncello, which looks like a greenish yellow shade. Meanwhile, Indigo is a new blue color that’s a little darker than the previous Bay hue. Finally, there’s Frost, which appears to be a much lighter shade of blue with a tinge of purple thrown in.

Indigo Obsidian Frost Limoncello

Unfortunately, this leak only involves the Pixel 10 and not its Pro-level siblings. However, there’s something interesting about this leak. Notably, it seems there won’t be a Porcelain colorway, which has long served as Google’s white color.

We’re about a month away from Google’s launch event for the Pixel 10 family. Given how everything is working out, we’re likely to see more information come out before the August 20 event.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.