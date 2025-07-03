Google Pixel Buds A-Series might finally be getting a follow-up

Lil Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s got a big launch coming up this summer, with the Pixel 10 series set to debut.

A new rumor suggests the company’s also working on new “Pixel Buds 2a” affordable earbuds.

We could also get a new color option for the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Can you believe it’s been four whole years now since Google introduced its affordably priced Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds? In the years since we’ve got not just one, but two generations of Pixel Buds Pro models, but without any new motion on the A-Series side of the fence. Now in 2025, with the Pixel 10 family getting ready to make its debut, is it finally time we see Google do something about that?

A new rumor sure claims as much, with leaker Arsène Lupin returning to X to follow up their report on Pixel 10 color options with some tantalizing suggestions about what Google’s planning for its audio accessories.

By the sound of this, Google could be planning to have the Pixel 10 family share the stage with a new “Pixel Buds 2a” that would be available in your choice of Hazel, Strawberry, Iris, and Fog Light.

We’re nor sure if that Buds 2a branding is supposed to be descriptive or how the earbuds would actually arrive, but it does represent a minor departure from the A-Series we have now. At least we can appreciate that the color options listed here sound a bit more vibrant than the neutral tones in which the A-Series is currently available.

Speaking of colors, Lupin drops another minor detail, claiming that we’re also getting a new option for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, with the four existing shades being joined by a new Sterling colorway. We’ve heard Sterling Gray mentioned as a possible Pixel 10 color before (although Lupin’s recent report does not include it) but now we’re curious if this could be just another matte option, or if it might represent some kind of new metallic finish.

Although these earbud rumors land amidst a flurry of claims about Pixel 10 phones and their accessories, there’s technically nothing here that asserts we’ll see them all arrive together, so we assume it’s possible that Google may hold back their introduction until some point later in the year. At least, it feels a little odd we haven’t heard more about them if they’re really launching in just another few weeks, but that’s still plenty of time for more Buds 2a leaks to arrive.

