It’s Pixel 10 launch day! What are you most excited to see?

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

Several weeks ago, I published an open thread highlighting how underwhelming the Pixel 10 leaks had been up until then. With few aesthetic changes over the Pixel 9 expected, I wasn’t overly optimistic that Google intended to introduce meaningful changes to the 2025 lineup. Well, in recent weeks, I’ve warmed to that idea.

After a further onslaught of leaks and teasers from insiders and Google itself, we’re finally about to sink our teeth into the latest flagship Android lineup, and based on what we now know, it could be one of the most important Pixel launches in years. It took a few weeks, but I’m genuinely excited, and it’s not just because we’ll be running a must-watch live commentary during the launch (find the YouTube link here).

So, what piques my interest? Well, based on the leaks, the Pixel 10 series is getting a new TSMC-made Tensor G5 chipset, which I think we all hope will improve the phone line’s efficiency and performance. Then there’s the rumored debut of a new magnetic accessory line, Pixelsnap. The official products could include the Pixel Charger, Ring Stand, and a combination of the two. Then there’s the apparent arrival of a dedicated zoom lens on the standard Pixel 10. As a Pixel 8 user, this is perhaps the most significant everyday feature I’m most interested in seeing. We expect to see plenty more features and specs announced at the event.

Based on the comments on that aforementioned Open Thread, many of you shared my initial sentiments that Google doesn’t appear to be intent on moving the needle forward. Meanwhile, others have been ready to go from the start, already have their colorways in mind, and are a mere click away from a pre-order.

But, just hours from the event, I want to know your thoughts. Are you looking forward to seeing the Pixel 10 series in the flesh, or is it just another day in the crowded Android device launch calendar? Let me know!

Here are some more questions: What is the Pixel 10 feature you’re most looking forward to, and why?

Do you think Google will right the Pixel 9 wrongs with the Pixel 10 series?

If you own an older Pixel, are you upgrading this year? Let us know what Pixel model you currently own and which device you’re getting.

If you’re a non-Pixel user, have you been convinced that the Pixel 10 should be your next smartphone? If so, how? Be sure to vote in the poll below, too!

Based on the leaks so far, which Pixel 10 model would you buy? 11912 votes Pixel 10 22 % Pixel 10 Pro 38 % Pixel 10 Pro XL 33 % Pixel 10 Pro Fold 8 %

👇 And if you have a specific comment related to your poll choice, or want to answer any of the questions posed above, be sure to have your say in the comments below.

