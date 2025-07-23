I’m worried about the underwhelming Pixel 10 leaks. Do you feel the same?

Google

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

The Google Pixel series launch is usually a marquee event on the Android device calendar. Usually innovative in unexpected ways, the Pixel devices of previous years have pushed divergent designs, impressive camera performance, and an onslaught of AI features. But, with the Pixel 10 launch just a few weeks away and the leak cycle now in full rotation, I’m feeling decidedly underwhelmed by what I’ve seen so far.

Sure, the new colorways are interesting, even if the base Pixel 10 shades are more exciting than what Google could offer for Pro buyers. The XL devices, at least according to leaks, carry some of the least inspiring colorways I’ve seen. Based on official leaks, the overall design of the phones will mirror the Pixel 9 series, so no significant developments there. And as for hardware, there’s arguably more to be excited about with the Pixel 11 series than this year’s incoming devices. According to one crystal ball viewing, the promise of 2nm Tensor chips is just one of the potential improvements that could grace the 2026 devices.

So, while I should be excited for another big Android flagship smartphone arrival, I’m just not feeling the buzz this year, even as a Pixel phone owner. What are your thoughts about the upcoming Pixel device debuts? Let me know your thoughts.

Here are some more questions: Are you excited about this year’s Pixel smartphone launch, or are you more intrigued by the peripheral products that should be on display?

Which Pixel 10 device are you most likely to purchase (if you’re in the market for one)?

What are some of the features you’re still hoping to see on the Pixel 10 series?

What would you want to see if you could wish for a “one more thing” moment at the upcoming Pixel launch? Be sure to vote in the poll below, too!

Based on the leaks so far, which Pixel 10 model would you buy? 2165 votes Pixel 10 37 % Pixel 10 Pro 30 % Pixel 10 Pro XL 26 % Pixel 10 Pro Fold 7 %

👇Sound off in the comments section below with your views.