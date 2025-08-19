As a Pixel expert, here are 5 reasons you shouldn't pre-order a Pixel 10 tomorrow

Google is getting ready to unveil its four new Pixel 10 phones tomorrow, and, unlike several of my Android Authority colleagues who think the phones aren’t exciting — even boring — I personally think there’s a lot to look forward to. I love that we’re getting built-in Qi2 charging, a new TSMC-made processor, larger batteries and faster charging, and proper tele zoom on the base Pixel 10. The 100x zoom on the Pro phones also feeds into my addiction to snap photos from very far away in sports stadiums, during concerts, or while traveling.

But even though I’ve been a Pixel woman since the Pixel 2XL and I had the 4XL, 5, 6 Pro, 7 Pro, 8 Pro, and 9 Pro XL as my phones for the last eight years, I’m still hesitant to recommend the Pixel 10 phones to anyone. Actually, maybe it’s because I have so much experience with Pixels that I’m hesitant to tell anyone to pre-order the phones tomorrow and I have five reasons to justify this reservation.

Are you pre-ordering a Pixel 10 phone? 133 votes Yes — the Pixel 10 7 % Yes — the Pixel 10 Pro 20 % Yes — the Pixel 10 Pro XL 26 % Yes — the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5 % No, I am not interested/not pre-ordering 30 % I'm still undecided 13 %

You don’t want to be a guinea pig for Google’s first-gen processor

Sundar Pichai

We know the Pixel 10 series will ship with Google’s first in-house processor, the Tensor G5. Right now, all hints point to it being built on TSMC’s 3nm process, not the Exynos-inspired Samsung Foundry 4nm process. On paper, that should be a huge upgrade, but the reality of Google and Tensor has been questionable for a while now. Even worse, the reality of any first-gen component, device, or service made by Google is doubtful. Will it perform nearly as well as Qualcomm’s flagship processors, will it have good thermals or will it throttle, and will it stand the test of on-device AI’s high requirements?

There’s a reason why Google fans like me are always cautious about jumping on board a new Google product. The company’s track record is terrible, from the innovative but barely exploited Pixel 3 Soli sensor, to the bad first iterations of face unlock on the Pixel 4 before Google rolled out fixes, and the Pixel 6’s first Tensor modem connectivity that was only fixed with the Pixel 7. Let’s just say that whatever new innovation Google brings, it’s clearly perfectable, either with software or with hardware updates.

Plus, current Tensor G5 info doesn’t seem all that hopeful. Leaked benchmarks (which I don’t trust 100% because they can be faked) indicate an incremental upgrade, which still puts the Tensor G5 far behind Qualcomm. What we generally know about the CPU aligns with those benchmarks, too. And the going rumor is that Google has switched from ARM’s Mali GPUs to Imagination Technologies’ DXT, which still trails behind the best chips and has very minimal ray tracing support. I won’t know the whole picture until the phone is in my hand, but the signs point to a lukewarm upgrade overall, with all the inherent risks of a first-gen Google product. That’s why you should: Pre-order a Pixel 10 phone if you like taking more or less educated gambles. Google has been exercising its chip-making muscles for four generations, so even if this is its first in-house processor, it’s not a rookie attempt. TSMC’s expertise should help fix whatever gaps Google has.

Wait a couple of weeks before pre-ordering because you'll see real benchmark results and proper deep dives into Tensor G5's CPU and GPU performance, throttling, and thermal results, and make a more informed decision.

Google Pixels are no longer the undisputed camera kings

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

A few years ago, each time I showed any of my photos to my friends, family members, or even random strangers, they ooh’ed and aah’ed at the shot and asked which camera took it. “This Pixel,” was my — admittedly — smug answer, and I loved how superior my phone’s camera was. This, sadly, is no longer the case.

I still get very good photos out of my Pixel 9 Pro XL, but Google’s love affair with old camera hardware and software is holding it back. Many other phones and brands have already caught up, perhaps even leapfrogged it. Samsung’s zoom performance is now up to par, and its colors are no longer hyper-saturated beyond reality. The iPhone takes much better low-light photos in my experience. But it’s OPPO, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and vivo who have mastered the art of phone photography, providing punchier yet still realistic shots, with excellent zoom, portrait, and low-light performance. There’s a reason why the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is our best Premium camera phone, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is only the best camera phone overall. Google delivers a great camera, but Xiaomi hit it out of the park for those who want more premium photography.

Many of you agree with this. Over 50% of Pixel owners aren’t always happy with their cam; some say they expected more, some say using the Pixel cam is a toss between getting it right or failing. Personally, I keep being let down by the over-zealous white balance correction, which strips all color and character from my photos in warmer low-light environments. I just want a nice yellow, orange, or red hue, like I’m seeing in real life, but my Pixel snaps that, then over-processes it to get a muted yellow and a pinkish red. I hope the Pixel 10 won’t suffer from this, but all signs point to the issue persisting. Pre-order a Pixel 10 phone if you still trust that Pixel cameras still have the most reliable, even if less wow-inducing, camera performance. They deliver neutral, balanced shots day and night, from close-ups to zoomed photos. The base Pixel 10 will be one of the cheapest phones with a proper telephoto lens, and the Pixel 10 Pro phones are taking that up to 100x zoom — both excellent upgrades.

Be skeptical and wait because we don't know how good the base Pixel 10's zoom or the Pro's 100x zoom are. We also don't know if Google has fixed its more boring, warmth-killing color science.

I don’t trust Google’s silence on the Pixel A series battery fiasco

Reddit user zaliver

… and neither should you. Google has handled the Pixel 4a, 6a, 7a, and 9a battery issues efficiently, from a logistical perspective, but very ambiguously from a PR perspective. The company has been super evasive about explaining what is happening with those phones, why batteries are swelling, why phones are catching fire, why there are official recalls, replacement and cashback programs, or why there’s a new mandatory Battery Health Assistance menu on the Pixel 9a.

What annoys me the most is that we are all making the collective assumption that this is a Pixel A series-only problem, with no proof except anecdotal evidence that it’s only affected the A series so far. Google has been mum about everything, hasn’t assured anyone that the flagship Pixel and Pixel Pro aren’t affected, and has made no guarantees that it’s fixed its supply chain or quality assurance to avoid this happening to future phones. All we have is our implicit belief that it’s due to cheaper components on A phones. Pre-order a Pixel 10 phone if you’re really not worried about Google’s battery fiasco. So far, all issues have affected the Pixel A series phones, so it’s probably due to a cheaper supply chain. And even if something happens to the Pixel 10 phones’ battery in the future, Google has been very fair with replacement and compensation programs.

Don't trust Pixels' batteries yet because Google's silence on the matter means we're all working off of implicit assumptions. The Battery Health Assistance feature was made mandatory on the Pixel 9a, and we know it results in significant throttling and extreme battery protection measures after a few hundred charge cycles. Wait until you know if this setting will be forced on the Pixel 10, too, before taking the plunge.

The Pixel 9 phones will soon be cheaper, and they’re a better buy

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Bang for your buck, you will get more if you buy a new Pixel 9 or 9 Pro phone tomorrow, after the Pixel 10 phones are announced. Last year’s devices will significantly drop in price, as they always do, both on Google’s official store and at many online retailers and carrier stores. You might be able to grab a brand new Pixel 9 or 9 Pro for half, if not less, the price of a Pixel 10 or 10 Pro. And with that in mind, the question is: should you aim for the pricier phone?

For most people, the answer is no. You’ll get 90-95% of the value out of the older Pixel 9 series, for a fraction of the cost of the Pixel 10. You’ll have cameras that are mostly the same (save for zoom on the Pixel 10 vs no zoom on the Pixel 9), a slightly slower processor, batteries that are a little smaller with slightly slower charging, a screen with a little less brightness, and only Qi charging (but you can buy a case to add magnets). That’s not enough to feel like you’re missing out on the upgrade of the century. Plus, Pixel 9 phones are still slated to get six years of updates, so your new phone will stay relevant for a while. Pre-order a Pixel 10 phone if you’re not strapped for money, you like living on the bleeding edge of tech, you carry your phone case-less and want built-in Qi2, and you want the zoom camera on the base Pixel 10 or 100x zoom on the Pixel 10 Pro.

Buy a heavily-discounted Pixel 9 phone if you like making smart financial decisions, and carrying the latest-and-greatest isn't an absolute must. You just want a great phone for a great price.

Google’s pre-order benefits aren’t as good as they used to be

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The biggest argument for ever pre-ordering a Pixel phone had always been the pre-order freebie. It used to be so substantial that you couldn’t miss out on the pre-order, or you’d be losing out on $200-400 worth of gear. I received Bose headphones (the QC35 II and then the NC 700) with my Pixel 4 XL and 5, respectively, in France; other countries saw free Chromebooks given away at the time. I also got a free Pixel Watch with the Pixel 7 Pro, and Google repeated that with the 8 Pro, offering Buds as perks for non-Pro buyers. Even if you didn’t want the freebie for your own, you could easily sell it and recoup some of what you paid for the phone. This essentially made Pixels some of the best smartphone deals in the world when pre-ordered.

Unfortunately, the Pixel 9 series bucked that trend and switched to a one-year free Google One AI Premium subscription, with 2TB of Google One cloud storage. Not only is it less valuable at $240, it has also proven to be not-so-useful over time in my experience. Nearly every Gemini feature that rolled out to Premium subscribers in the last year has become available to free users a month or so later, while those who needed Google One cloud storage could always pick a smaller and cheaper plan than 2TB.

Just like Samsung has dwindled its pre-order bonus in recent years, I don’t see Google returning to the awesome freebie days. I expect a similar free AI plan deal for the Pixel 10, and that, alone, won’t justify pre-ordering the phone before it launches. Pre-order a Pixel 10 phone if you don’t care about freebies and perks, and you really like being among the first people in the world to get the latest Google phone.

Be patient and wait if you don't care about the inevitable AI plan offer and you'd rather see reviews, thorough tests, and some longer-term feedback from other users before putting your own money down. Look, I'm not saying the four Pixel 10 phones will be bad — far from that. But if my experience using these devices and writing about all their delightful features and big issues has taught me anything, it's that it's better to go with full knowledge of what works and what still needs improvement, instead of trusting Google's sales pitch that every change or new feature will work wonderfully. You'll be much less disappointed then. Besides, when there's no big tangible benefit to pre-ordering, there's no real loss if you wait and see real user feedback.

