Pixel 10 Pro XL benchmark leaks are making people mad

TL;DR A Redditor has posted images showing benchmark scores for an apparent Pixel 10 Pro XL versus the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The scores suggest that the Tensor G5 CPU won’t catch up to Snapdragon 8 Elite phones.

One result also strongly suggests that the Pixel 10 series could have an inferior GPU to last year’s Pixels.

Google will reveal its Pixel 10 phones tomorrow (August 20), and we expect all of them to be powered by the Tensor G5 processor. This is a landmark chip for the company, as it’s the first Tensor chip produced by TSMC. But leaked benchmark scores have drawn a negative reaction online.

Redditor HustlersPassion posted two images showing benchmark scores on an apparent Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The first picture shows Geekbench 6 CPU results, while the second image shows Antutu scores. The Redditor claimed that they were a retail store employee and that this Pixel 10 Pro XL model was a demo unit. Interestingly, the user claimed that the device was “remotely factory reset” shortly after posting these pictures.

In any event, Redditors had a decidedly mixed reaction to these scores. While the Geekbench results suggest a particularly big multi-core jump compared to last year, some users decried these scores compared to rivals. At least one user said this was slower than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 scores. That wouldn’t be a surprise as Google has typically lagged behind Qualcomm’s flagship silicon in this regard. For what it’s worth, the Samsung Galaxy S24 (2,314/7,157) offers a similar single-core score but a much higher multi-core score.

“With such a lackluster spec bump I’m curious to see how they justify locking up the software features to the 10 series. ‘This 4% bump in processing power is the ONLY way our phones can handle Camera Coach,'” added user Whalesgoaroo.

“If u expect to pay top dollar for the flagship make sure it’s a flagship. And this ain’t the flagship,” said Redditor Fun-Chemistry2592.

Meanwhile, people quickly noticed that the Antutu GPU scores were actually worse than the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s scores.

“9ProXL already has a weak GPU and Pixel 10 has even a weaker one? WTF????” added user Pec0ne. Another user also claimed that even their Pixel 8 Pro offered better GPU scores.

What do you think of these leaked scores if true? 77 votes I'd be happy with these scores 13 % It's okay but could be better 25 % I'd be disappointed 62 %

I’m guessing this low GPU score is due to old drivers, Antutu not being optimized for the GPU, downgraded graphical hardware, or a combination of these issues.

Despite all these criticisms, more than a few Redditors chimed in to insist that benchmark scores don’t matter for everyday usage. This is a fair point, as even older Pixel phones and mid-range phones handle most tasks just fine. However, it would be a shame if you spent a ton of cash on a phone that has worse performance in some ways than its predecessor or rivals.

