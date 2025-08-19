Watch Google's Pixel event with live commentary from Android expert Mishaal Rahman

TL;DR Google launches the Pixel 10 series at its Made by Google event tomorrow afternoon.

The company is streaming the whole thing live at 1pm Eastern.

Android Authority is doing its own live commentary on the stream, as well as a post-event breakdown.

It’s happening! In less than a day, Google takes the stage in Brooklyn — with a little help from Jimmy Fallon — to introduce the world to the Pixel 10. This is easily the Pixel launch we’ve been most anticipating in years, featuring hardware powered by an exciting new generation of Google’s custom Tensor processors. With so much to look forward to, how can you be sure you won’t miss any of the highlights?

Ever since it confirmed tomorrow’s August 20 date for the next Made by Google event, the company has been not at all shy about hyping its upcoming launches, teasing us with plenty of early looks at the new phones. In doing so, Google’s managed to take a few playful jabs at its competition, but the real battle will only begin once we actually get a chance to compare some of this hardware head-to-head.

Don't want to miss the best from Android Authority?

Android Authority will be there to report live from the event in person, bringing you first-hand coverage of all Google’s new hardware — remember, in addition to the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, we’re also set to see Google introduce the Pixel Watch 4 and the company’s latest Pixel Buds earbuds.

While the event sadly won’t be open to the public, Google is bringing you the next best thing, with a live stream piping all those announcements straight to your screen. We’ve embedded a copy up top for your convenience, so drop a bookmark and be sure to come back around in time to see everything as it happens.

When’s that going to be? Google’s show gets started at 1pm ET, tomorrow, August 20. That’s 10am PT, 6pm BST, 7pm CEST, or 10:30pm IST.

While you can just watch that stream unfold naturally, If you’d prefer to start immediately breaking down Google’s announcements with expert analysis and opinions, we’ve also got just the thing for that, with our own Mishaal Rahman commenting live on the Made by Google stream, right here:

Mishaal has so much to say about the Pixel 10 and friends, he’s getting the party started a little early, so come join him half an hour before Google’s own event gets underway.

There’s going to be a ton that’s worth paying attention to, and it’s easy for a few important details to get lost in the mix — and that’s exactly why you’re also going to want to swing back for our post-event coverage, with Android Authority’s C. Scott Brown and Paul Jones bringing you their own reporting and impressions from the event.

This one goes live a few hours after the smoke has had a chance to clear, so plan to tune in August 20 at 6pm ET (3pm PT, 11pm BST, midnight CEST, or 3:30am IST).

It’s going to be one busy, Android-packed day, so get a good night’s sleep, dream about all the Pixel hype that’s about to unfold, and come join us tomorrow for everything there is to see.

