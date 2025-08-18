Last-minute Google leak reveals brand-new 67W charger, cheaper Pixelsnap stand, and pricier cases

Evan Blass

TL;DR A last-minute retailer leak reveals that Google has a new 67W dual-port power adapter coming.

It also appears the new “Pixelsnap” charger and stand combo will be cheaper than the old Pixel Stand 2.

The new cases with embedded magnets are getting a slight price increase.

The Google Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, and more will be unveiled this week, and we know almost everything there is to know about them thanks to numerous leaks. While that’s nothing new, it happens every year, something surprising did happen this time around. A last-minute retailer leak revealed that there’s a device coming that we haven’t heard anything about before!

Last year, Google announced a 45W power adapter to go with its Pixel 9 series. While it’s nothing special, it’s still a decent product that’s worth recommending . This year, it appears Google is releasing something a bit more impressive.

In the final days before Google’s hardware event, retailers are already preparing for the launch, and some of them — like PC-Canada or TrueData IT — have (inadvertently) made their listings public.

A few of those listings reveal a “Google 67W Dual Port Power Adapter” in a “Snow” colorway. While it’s not rare to find a charger with a power rating like that these days, it’s good to have another option from a trustworthy company like Google.

Thanks to the listings, we also know the alleged price, but unfortunately, only in CAD. The new 67W charger allegedly comes in at CA$79 (~$57 USD), almost exactly double the price of the 45W charger (which was priced at CA$39). While there are some much more affordable (and maybe even better) options on the market, it’s definitely not the worst.

The retail listings also reveal the purported price of some of the accessories we reported about before, like the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand included. Coming in at CA$99 (~$72 USD), the accessory is actually CA$10 cheaper than the Pixel Stand 2 it’s (spiritually) replacing!

Not everything is getting lowered prices, however. It appears that the new cases are in for a price increase, likely thanks to the inclusion of magnets inside. The new cases are listed at CA$69 (~$50 USD), while the Pixel 9 models were all CA$49 (~$35 USD).

Google’s event, when we’re likely going to find out what little we don’t already know about the upcoming devices, is happening on August 20. Stay tuned to Android Authority for all the latest on the new Pixel 10 series and more.

