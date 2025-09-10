OnePlus 15 leak teases what colors to expect, including that 'SuperBlack' option

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak may have revealed the official color names for the OnePlus 15.

It’s said that there are three colors: Original Sand Dune, Absolute Black, and Mist Purple.

The Absolute Black and Mist Purple SKUs will reportedly weigh 215g, while the Dune color is a little lighter at 211g.

Back in June, a leak claimed that the next flagship from OnePlus would have a “SuperBlack” colorway. This black color reportedly has a very high light absorption rate, high enough that “the body looks like a black hole.” But what will this color be called? And while on that topic, what other colors will be available on the OnePlus 15? A new leak may have shed some light on those questions.

The leak about the “SuperBlack” color came from trusted tipster Digital Chat Station, who is back with another color-related leak. This time, the Weibo user has revealed what could be the official color names for the OnePlus 15. Additionally, they shared how much each SKU could weigh.

According to the translated text, the OnePlus 15 will be available in three colors: Original Sand Dune (Titanium), Absolute Black, and Mist Purple. In the comments under their social post, DCS mentions that there won’t be a white option. It’s important to note that the global color options, or at least the names, could be different.

It appears that some SKUs will weigh more than others. The leaker claims that the black and purple options will weigh around 215g. However, the Sand Dune version of the OnePlus 15 may be slightly lighter at around 211g.

The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in China next month. So we should get confirmation of these details in the not-too-distant future. The global launch for this Android phone, on the other hand, will likely happen sometime in the beginning of the year.

