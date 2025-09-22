Possible OnePlus 15 appears in the real world, and in a surprising color

TL;DR Photos shared online may show the upcoming OnePlus 15 in “Titanium” and possibly another color.

The images reveal a square camera island with three lenses, matching leaks of a triple 50MP setup with a periscope zoom.

The device hasn’t been officially unveiled yet, but a launch in China is expected in the coming weeks.

The OnePlus 15 still hasn’t been announced, but it looks as if people are already using it in the real world. Some new photos are making the rounds showing what looks to be the next OnePlus flagship, giving us a better idea of the design than previous leaks.

Unofficial fan account @OnePlusClub on X shared two close-up images, showing the phone in what looks like two different finishes. One is described as “Titanium” in the post and looks almost white. The other appears pinkish in the image. That latter one could be the Mist Purple shade tipped in earlier leaks, or it might just be the same device from the first image under different lighting.

Along with the purple colorway, the previous color rumors suggested that the OnePlus 15 would be available in Original Sand Dune and Absolute Black hues, so the lighter shade in the first image could be a fourth option.

GizmoChina later shared a wider group shot and confirmed it was taken at the 2025 Peace Elite Professional League (PEL) Summer Finals in China.

The phone in the images has a square camera island with rounded corners in the top-left, with two lenses grouped together in a pill-shaped cutout and a third lens and flash off to the side. That layout aligns with earlier leaks of a triple 50MP setup, including a periscope telephoto lens, which could offer up to 3.7x optical zoom.

Other expected specs include up to 16GB of RAM, a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging, and a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. There’s still no official word on a launch date, but the device is expected to debut in China next month, followed by a global rollout in early 2026.

