Battery sizes on flagship phones are about to explode

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that three upcoming Pro flagship phones will see notable battery capacity upgrades.

It looks like the tipster is referring to the Xiaomi 16 Pro, vivo X300 Pro, and OPPO Find X9 Pro.

The OPPO Find X9 Pro in particular could offer a 7,550mAh battery.

Many smartphone brands have embraced silicon-carbon batteries in the past year or two, resulting in some flagship Android phones with huge batteries. They’re not stopping here, though, as it looks like next-gen phones could take things even further.

Twitter tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed battery sizes for a trio of upcoming Pro flagship phones. The leaker used the initials X, V, and O, suggesting that we’re looking at the Xiaomi 16 Pro, vivo X300 Pro, and OPPO Find X9 Pro.

For what it’s worth, the China-only Xiaomi 15 Pro has a 6,100mAh battery, the vivo X200 Pro has a 6,000mAh battery, and the OPPO Find X8 Pro has a 5,910mAh battery. So OPPO in particular would see a huge battery capacity upgrade. By contrast, the Pixel 10 Pro XL has a 5,200mAh battery.

This latest leak also comes a couple of days after a report that the OPPO Find X9 Pro would indeed have a 7,550mAh battery. It’s unclear if this huge battery would come to Europe and the UK, though, as shipping regulations often result in capacity downgrades for these regions. However, some brands get around these restrictions by opting for a dual-cell battery design, as these regulations put caps on the individual battery cell rather than the total capacity.

These aren’t the only upcoming phones that could have much larger batteries. Leaks suggest the OnePlus 15 could have a ~7,000mAh battery, which would be 1,000mAh more than the OnePlus 13.

