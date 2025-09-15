Android's 200MP camera club is getting bigger and better

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR OPPO is the latest Android phone brand to hop on the 200MP camera bandwagon.

Unlike the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the 200MP sensor will be used for the OPPO Find X9 Pro’s telephoto camera.

The 200MP sensor should allow the OPPO to reduce the number of telephoto cameras on Find X9 Pro to one, as opposed to two on its predecessor.

Android phone makers constantly engage in number games to boast improvements over previous generations and as compared to the competition. Phone cameras, with their ever-evolving megapixel counts, especially take center stage in this rivalry, as brands continually vie to outdo one another.

Recently, 200MP has been the current gold standard for cameras on flagship Android phones. Samsung has adopted it for the primary cameras of its top-end phones, such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Edge, and most recently, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Meanwhile, Vivo has reserved a 200MP sensor for its telephoto camera, and another brand is about to follow suit.

Following the Vivo X200 Pro and Ultra, the upcoming OPPO Find X9 Pro will be the next phone to adopt a 200MP sensor for its telephoto camera. This information was confirmed by Zhou Yibao, Product Manager for OPPO’s Find series, in a post on Chinese social media Weibo.

The Find X8 Pro, released last year, featured four cameras on the back, including two periscopic telephoto units — one with a 3x and another with a 6x optical zoom. While OPPO hasn’t officially confirmed it, the Find X9 Pro has been leaked to feature just one telephoto camera, which especially makes sense since the brand is also working on a detachable zoom lens for all Find X9 series phones. The 200MP camera, similar to those on Vivo phones, is expected to allow for improved light sensitivity and enhanced cropping capabilities.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

In addition to partnering with Hasselblad for the photography kit, OPPO will continue its partnership to improve color science on its phone cameras. Notably, OPPO’s sub-brand OnePlus is expected to relinquish the collaboration for an in-house solution called “LUMO” Super Pixel Engine algorithm (which is expected to be called “DetailMax” in other regions).

In another Weibo post, OPPO’s and OnePlus’ product head Liu Zuohu mentions the Find X9 series will offer both Hasselblad and LUMO imaging solutions. However, it is unclear whether OPPO applies the different options to different camera sensors or will allow users to switch between the two at their will.

Along with the 200MP sensor, the Find X9 Pro is confirmed to utilize OPPO’s proprietary Danxia True Color lenses, which ensure consistent colors across all cameras, regardless of their sensors or focal lengths, and are claimed to offer true-to-life colors. This lens was previously limited to the Find X8 Ultra.

Zuohu has also shared camera samples from the OPPO Find X9 Pro, further confirming 70mm as the focal length of the telephoto camera. The said camera is also likely the one using a 200MP sensor, which is an upgrade over the 50MP sensor from the previous generation’s Pro model. Meanwhile, the executive has also confirmed that Sony’s LYT-828 sensor is used as the primary 50MP camera sensor behind the Find X9 Pro.

Weibo / Liu Zuoho Sample from OPPO Find X9 Pro's 70mm telephoto camera.

Alongside these display upgrades, the OPPO Find X9 Pro is also rumored to feature a massive 7,550mAh battery. The phone is expected to be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9500 high-end chipset. The phone is rumored to be unveiled for global markets (read: Europe and Asia) on October 28th, although a China launch may happen sooner.

The Find X9 series is also expected to be the first set of devices with OPPO’s ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, opening the floodgates for the update on other eligible devices.

Follow