We unboxed the OnePlus 15: Here's everything inside

TL;DR The OnePlus 15 launches on November 13, and we bring you a glimpse of what you get inside its box.

OnePlus has confirmed a bigger 7,300mAh battery, 120W charging, and design changes with the OnePlus 15.

The price won’t be revealed until the launch, but you can register your interest already to avail some freebies.

The OnePlus 15 is set to go international later this week, becoming one of the first devices globally to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. In classic OnePlus fashion, official teasers about the device have already been gushing in, confirming notable upgrades for the global variant, including its massive 7,300mAh battery — a 21% upgrade over the OnePlus 13.

As OnePlus prepares to launch the OnePlus 15 globally, it has given us access to the device. While we work on a detailed review for you to see soon, we’re bringing you a quick unboxing experience of the OnePlus 15. Additionally, we’re providing a glimpse of the design changes, which align with the Chinese variant launched last month.

Our unboxing video above also showcases the contents of the box. With the OnePlus 15, you get a SuperVOOC fast wired charger, a traditional red cable, and a case in the color you choose. And then there’s the regular stuff: a SIM tray ejector, warranty manuals, and other paperwork, as well as a OnePlus Red Cable Club membership card.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

These contents remain constant, regardless of the region, except for the charger. That is because fast charging for the OnePlus 15 will be capped at 80W in North America, while other regions will receive a faster 120W brick. This is because of the 120V supply voltage in the region. Additionally, the phone also supports 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, but the proprietary charger must be purchased separately.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The OnePlus 15 is available in three distinct colors: Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet. We have the Sand Storm and Ultra Violet models with us today. While the Sand Storm is visibly inspired by sand dunes, the violet gets blue highlights along the frame that only appear at certain angles. Other design improvements include new IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for improved dust and liquid protection.

Sand Storm Ultra Violet

Alongside the colors, you can also see a completely flat back and screen, as well as the new matte finish on the OnePlus 15’s frame. The phone also gets a new Plus Key — identical to the OnePlus 13S — marking the end of the alert slider on OnePlus flagships, more than a decade after the first OnePlus phone launched. The Plus Key is programmed to analyze the screen and snippets, storing them in your Mind Space, where you can access them later.

OnePlus has fervently rolled out OxygenOS 16 to most flagships launched in recent years. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15 is the first device to come with the Android 16-based skin out of the box. With OxygenOS 16, OnePlus’ Mind Space also receives a Gemini-based upgrade, which optimizes screen content for cues and utilizes the internet for improved results.

Among other features confirmed by the brand, the OnePlus 15 is set to receive a refresh rate upgrade to 165Hz. The resolution, however, is being reduced to 1.5K to accommodate the higher refresh rate. With this change, the OnePlus 15 will also support 165fps gaming, and currently supported titles include Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawl Stars, and Clash of Clans. A dedicated chip also ensures an incredibly high 3,200Hz touch sampling rate for quicker response to touch, especially beneficial for multiple online titles. We’ll be testing these claims over the coming.

OnePlus has already confirmed it is moving on from its Hasselblad partnership for the cameras, while a new and custom DetailMax engine takes its place. We took the cameras out for a spin and had pleasant early impressions, though we’ll test them more extensively over the coming days.

The OnePlus 15 is launching globally on November 13, and the price remains a mystery until then. However, if you’re intrigued, you can register your interest on OnePlus’ website for an additional $50 discount and a free gift — likely a OnePlus Watch 3 — worth $299.

Follow