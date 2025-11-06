OnePlus 15's massive battery and fast charging are going global

TL;DR The OnePlus 15 is set to launch globally on November 13, with specs matching those of the Chinese variant.

Key confirmed features include a 7,300mAh battery, 120W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.

The phone will also feature multiple industry-leading durability ratings: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K.

The OnePlus 15 was launched in China last month and is set to launch globally on November 13. Ahead of its official launch, OnePlus has confirmed key specifications that will make its way to the global market, specifically in the areas of battery and charging.

Thanks to the Chinese launch, we already know practically all the specifications of the OnePlus 15. However, phones intended for the global market often have different specifications from their Chinese counterparts, particularly in terms of battery and charging, so it’s good to get a confirmation on the specifications that will reach global markets.

With the OnePlus 15, you’ll be glad to learn that the company is blessing the global unit with the same large 7,300mAh battery as seen in the Chinese variant. OnePlus claims that the battery is designed to retain over 80% of its original capacity after four years of use, and it can also operate reliably in temperatures as low as -20°C.

The global OnePlus 15 also supports the same 120W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging through proprietary adapters and cables as it does in China. However, the OnePlus 15 sold in the US supports only 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, but thankfully with the same 120W wired fast charging.

Furthermore, the global unit is also confirmed to support bypass charging, which allows the phone to work directly off the wall charger without sending power to the battery, thereby enhancing its longevity.

The global OnePlus 15 is also confirmed to come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, providing industry-leading protection against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets.

Other details confirmed for the global OnePlus 15 include its 6.78-inch 1.5K 165Hz LTPO display, which can achieve 1,800 nits of brightness in high-brightness mode. The phone supports 165fps gameplay in games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawl Stars, and Clash of Clans. The phone also features a dedicated touch response chip, supporting a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate.

The biggest question left for the launch event is the OnePlus 15’s pricing and availability. We’ll have to wait till next week for the official launch for that.

