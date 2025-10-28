Are the OnePlus 15 cameras any good? Here are the first pictures I took

It’s hard to believe we’re already here, but it’s true: The OnePlus 15 has arrived. Alright, well, it’s technically only officially available in China, but we have our hands on a unit ahead of the global launch, which is coming… soon. And, while we can’t say very much about the phone or its specs just yet, we can put the cameras to the test — something we’ve been waiting for ever since OnePlus confirmed the end of its Hasselblad partnership and the launch of the DetailMax Engine.

So, let’s take a look at some of the first snaps I captured with OnePlus’s latest flagship.

3.5x zoom 2x zoom 7x zoom

Ultrawide, Neon filter Macro 1x zoom, Neon filter 3.5x zoom, Food filter

I will, obviously, save my in-depth camera breakdown for the day that I’m allowed to give you my full OnePlus 15 review, but I have a few thoughts in the meantime. Like I said, I can’t really talk about specs or anything outside of the DetailMax Engine, but it’s clear to me that a few things have changed following the departure of Hasselblad.

For starters, some of the Hasselblad-based lens comparisons and filters have been removed, but they have mainly been replaced by in-house versions. The result is a OnePlus 15 camera experience that doesn’t feel too different from what I’m used to. It still features a beautifully sharp macro mode, a decent base color profile — at least in the image of the Martin Luther King Jr. monument — and a stable of reliable camera filters for when you want to add a touch of creativity.

I don’t know if I can play favorites, but I will say there’s only one filter I’ve used pretty regularly, and it’s made to look like a very specific filmstock that makes scenes look darker and cooler (temperature, not vibes). I’ve only used it in bright conditions, but I still like the overall effect.

See, there it is again — my favorite moody, contrast-boosting camera filter. I’d imagine I have the DetailMax Engine to thank for its development, but I’ll certainly keep testing the other filters in the meantime.

3.5x zoom, Vivid filter Macro

I didn’t, of course, want to end things with an image comparison, so here’s another quick gallery of samples. I think OnePlus’s macro mode is one of the best in the business, and the bright yellow flower above is another example of why. It’s about as spot-on as a software-based macro mode can be, and it’s encouraged me to try some other teeny tiny subjects. I’m not entirely sure which sensor OnePlus is using for this iteration of macro mode, but I should know by the time I can present my final review.

Otherwise, I think OnePlus’s natural bokeh is quite good in the image to the left. I fully plan to experiment with editing the image to the right to bring out a little more of its color mix from Baltimore’s harbor, too, but you’ll have to wait for those results. In the meantime, drop a vote in the poll below to let me know whether you think the OnePlus 15’s cameras are off to a good start.

Do you like the OnePlus 15's early camera samples? 6 votes Yes 100 % No 0 %

Follow