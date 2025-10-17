OnePlus set to unveil OnePlus 15 flagship lineup this month, and here are the colors

TL;DR The OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 are set to launch in China on October 27.

The OnePlus 15 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a 165Hz display, and be available in three colors. The OnePlus Ace 6 is widely expected to be rebranded as the OnePlus 15R for international markets.

Both phones are rumored to launch internationally on November 13, 2025.

We’re already on our way to the next generation of Android flagships, sporting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. OnePlus doesn’t intend to be left behind, and the company has now confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will launch this month alongside its sub-flagship offering.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will launch in China on October 27 at 7:00 PM Beijing Time (BJT), which is 7:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). The company will also launch the OnePlus Ace 6, its sub-flagship offering, at the same event.

Like several Chinese OEMs, OnePlus launches its flagships first in China, and follows it up with a global release in the coming weeks and months. The company hasn’t yet announced the international launch of the OnePlus 15, but leaks suggest that it could launch on November 13, 2025. If this pans out, the OnePlus 15’s global launch would be just a few weeks after its Chinese release. By contrast, the OnePlus 13 launched in China on October 31, 2024, and in wider markets on January 7, 2025.

OnePlus 15: All color variants revealed OnePlus has also revealed all the color variants of the OnePlus 15. The phone will be launched in Sand Dune (globally confirmed to launch as “Sand Storm“), Absolute Black, and Mist Purple colors.

The color branding is likely to change for the international launch, and we cannot rule out different CMF variants either.

The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 165Hz screen. Teaser images hint at a 3.7x telephoto camera, but OnePlus has also confirmed that it’s using an in-house image processing engine following the conclusion of its Hasselblad partnership. Otherwise, leaked specs point to a 7,800mAh battery in some markets and a lower-resolution, 1.5K display.

OnePlus Ace 6: Could this be the OnePlus 15R for global markets? OnePlus is also teasing the Ace 6 in China, coming in Quick Silver, Flash White, and Competition Black colors.

The company hasn’t yet revealed specifications of the Ace 6. Historically, the Ace lineup sits below the flagship number series. As such, we expect the OnePlus Ace 6 to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

OnePlus usually rebrands the Ace phone into the R flagship for international markets, but there are often slight differences between the two, namely across battery capacity, charging, and CMF. The OnePlus Ace 6 could be rebranded as the OnePlus 15R, but we’ll have to wait for the global launch for the final specifications.

With the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6/15R, we’re getting strong OnePlus 13s vibes for the design. The company’s lineup would look cohesive and part of one family, and that’s always a good thing.

Follow