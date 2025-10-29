OnePlus 15 is going international next month: Act fast for early perks

TL;DR The OnePlus 15 is set to launch globally on November 13, 2025.

The launch will be livestreamed on the official OnePlus YouTube channel.

It will be available in Infinite Black, Ultra Violet, and Sand Storm colors.

The OnePlus 15 has become a hot topic since its launch in China this week. There’s plenty to like about the company’s latest flagship, but there are also a few curious decisions that don’t make it a perfect successor to the OnePlus 13. We have to wait to get our hands on the device to form our own opinions on it, and the day isn’t far as OnePlus has finally confirmed that the OnePlus 15 is launching globally next month.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The OnePlus 15 will officially launch globally on November 13, 2025, at 9.30 am ET. The launch will be livestreamed on OnePlus’ YouTube channel.

In markets like India, the phone will go on sale right after the launch event ends. Presumably, the phone will also go on sale in the US around the same time, though OnePlus didn’t mention this. Instead, the company notes that the open sale date in the US is subject to change. Those who subscribe at OnePlus USA’s official website right now will receive an extra $50 off, or get a chance to win the OnePlus Pad 3 for free.

Alongside the launch date, OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will be available in three colors: Infinite Black, Ultra Violet, and the previously announced Sand Storm color.

The black color features a deep yet subtle matte finish that resists fingerprints. In contrast, the violet color features an optical coating that responds to light, resulting in a violet-to-sapphire shift. The three colors are the same as those launched in China — it’s great to see all three reach international markets, though we can’t rule out that some storage options may be limited to specific colors only. We’ll find out next month once the phone finally launches.

Follow