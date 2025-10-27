OnePlus 15 is here: One step forward, two steps back, but still better than your Galaxy

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 15 in China today.

The new phone has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a huge 7,300mAh battery, and fast wired/wireless charging.

The phone also loses Hasselblad branding, while the camera hardware could be a sidegrade.

OnePlus has been teasing the OnePlus 15 for weeks ahead of its launch event, revealing battery info, some camera details, and more. Thankfully, the wait for a full reveal is over, as OnePlus has just launched the device in China today.

We’ve already seen the phone’s design, featuring flat edges with curved corners and a redesigned rear camera bump. OnePlus says the phone also has IP69 and IP69K ratings, which are overkill but still welcome after years of IP rating disappointment. Take a closer look at the left edge of the phone, and you’ll see a remappable shortcut button in lieu of the trademark alert slider. That’s a significant move after years of OnePlus flagships using the slider key (with the exception of the OnePlus 10T). Nevertheless, this shortcut key can be used for ringing profiles, AI functionality, taking screenshots, and more.

Dive under the hood and you’ll find a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with so-called “Glacier VC” cooling. This is backed up by a gigantic 7,300mAh battery, 120W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging. That battery, in particular, is a huge upgrade over the OnePlus 13 (6,000mAh), let alone the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (5,000mAh).

OnePlus also confirmed that the phone has a 6.78-inch 165Hz OLED screen, complete with a minimum brightness of one nit. However, this increased refresh rate comes at the expense of a QHD+ screen resolution, as the display sports a 1.5K resolution instead. OnePlus defended this drop in resolution by saying it’s not technically possible to run a QHD+ screen at 165Hz. It also claimed that this screen is more expensive than the OnePlus 13 display. Nevertheless, this represents a major departure from recent OnePlus flagships and the company’s Pro phones.

We praised the OnePlus 13’s triple 50MP rear cameras earlier this year, but the OnePlus 15 seems like a mild upgrade at best and a downgrade at worst. For starters, OnePlus has ditched Hasselblad branding following the expiration of that deal. The company is using OPPO’s Lumo imaging engine, although we’re guessing this will be renamed DetailMax in global markets.

As for camera hardware, the OnePlus 15 sports an unnamed “flagship” Sony 50MP main camera. The new phone also has a 50MP 3.5x periscope camera (f/2.8), which offers a slightly longer reach and narrower aperture compared to the OnePlus 13’s 3x periscope camera (f/2.6). OnePlus hasn’t revealed sensor details for either the main or the periscope cameras, but it was previously rumored that both sensors are smaller than those seen on the OnePlus 13. That would explain the brand’s silence regarding sensor information. Otherwise, you can also expect a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 32MP selfie camera. Either way, it seems like the OnePlus 15 will lean on software and the processor for image quality improvements.

Other notable features include ColorOS 16, an IR blaster, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 7, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds. The phone also supports the Apple Watch by downloading the OPPO Health Connect app on the watch itself. However, the watch must be paired and activated via an iPhone.

The OnePlus 15 starts at 3,999 yuan (~$562) in China for the 12GB/256GB model, and will be available in Sand Dune, Misty Purple, and Absolute Black color schemes.

There’s no official word on a global launch window, but rumors point to a November 13 reveal. That would give OnePlus a significant advantage versus the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which was originally expected to launch in January. However, recent leaks point to a potential delay on Samsung’s part.

