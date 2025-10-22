The first major OnePlus 15 price leak has encouraging news

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the 512GB OnePlus 15 will retail for £949 (~$1,270) in the UK.

That would be a little cheaper than the launch price for the 512GB OnePlus 13 in the region.

There’s no word on pricing for the base OnePlus 15 model, though.

We’ve already seen a host of OnePlus 15 leaks ahead of its Chinese launch next week, while OnePlus itself has also confirmed a few specs and features. Now, a tipster has dished out the first major price-related leak for this flagship Android phone.

Twitter tipster Arsene Lupin has claimed that the 16GB/512GB OnePlus 15 will retail for £949 (~$1,270) in the UK. By contrast, the 16GB/512GB OnePlus 13 had a recommended price of £999 (~$1,337) in the UK. It therefore sounds like the equivalent OnePlus 15 could be £50 (~$67) cheaper if this latest leak holds true.

The leaker didn’t reveal price details for the expected 256GB model, though. For what it’s worth, the 256GB OnePlus 13 had a launch price of £899 (~$1,203) in the market. If all storage variants receive the same price cut, that would mean the base OnePlus 15 would start at £849 (~$1,136). A modest price cut would be encouraging news for the OnePlus 15, especially when compared to rival phones from Google and Samsung.

Otherwise, the OnePlus 15 is confirmed to offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, and a 165Hz OLED screen. The company also says you should expect a triple 50MP rear camera system, including a 3.5x periscope lens.

The new flagship will be unveiled in China on October 27, and we’re expecting the drip-feed of officially disclosed features to continue until then. An earlier report also points to a November 13 launch in global markets. So you might not have to wait until the new year to get your hands on the phone.

