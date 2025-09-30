First OnePlus 15 camera samples reveal some much-needed good news

TL;DR OnePlus has posted some camera samples taken with the OnePlus 15 phone.

The images show that the new phone will have a 3.7x telephoto camera compared to the OnePlus 13’s 3x shooter.

It also seems like the OnePlus 15’s zoom camera will have a narrower aperture.

OnePlus has been teasing the OnePlus 15 for a couple of weeks now, confirming the design and various features ahead of the launch next month. Now, the company has revealed the first camera samples, and these images also reveal a zoom camera change.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

OnePlus has posted a slew of OnePlus 15 camera samples on Weibo. These images were taken with the main and telephoto cameras. You can view some of the samples below, but you can also visit the official Weibo post to see more snaps.

It’s difficult to judge the OnePlus 15’s photographic capabilities with official photo samples, but the watermarks offer some key details. What’s particularly interesting is that many images were shot at 85mm, revealing that the OnePlus 15 has a 3.7x telephoto camera. That’s a notable zoom increase over the OnePlus 13’s 3x (70mm) periscope camera. It’s also worth noting that some of these images mention an f/2.8 aperture for the tele camera. It’s possible that this is due to software-based depth adjustments, as one of the 85mm images lists an f/9.0 lens, but the f/2.8 aperture would line up with previous OnePlus 15 rumors.

Either way, it sounds like the OnePlus 15’s telephoto camera could be a sideways move compared to the OnePlus 13. The current-gen flagship offers a 50MP 3x camera with a slightly wider f/2.6 aperture. Furthermore, leaks point to the OnePlus 15 having a slightly smaller 50MP tele camera sensor. These changes suggest that the OnePlus 15 tele camera will offer a longer range, but at the possible expense of image quality (particularly in low light).

The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in China on October 27. There’s no official word on a global release date, but the company has started posting info about the device on its global communication channels. This suggests that a wider release can’t be far behind.

Follow