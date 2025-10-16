Breaking: Samsung has reportedly cancelled the Galaxy S26 Edge, here's why

TL;DR A new report from South Korea suggests Samsung has cancelled the “Edge” line due to significantly lower-than-expected sales.

According to the report, there will not be a Galaxy S26 Edge. Instead, Samsung will stick to its tried-and-tested lineup of Galaxy S26 (Pro), S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.

A previous report had suggested that Samsung has already resumed development on the Galaxy S26 Plus.

Samsung took a giant leap of faith with the Galaxy S25 Edge, a flagship smartphone that was ready to compromise on some core specifications in the pursuit of a thin and light body. The Korean company one-upped Apple before it could launch the iPhone Air, and even several other Android OEMs before they could jump onto the thin-and-light bandwagon. However, it’s no surprise that the Galaxy S25 Edge isn’t selling well, and the latest report out of South Korea indicates that Samsung has already canceled its successor, the Galaxy S26 Edge.

According to a report from South Korea’s Newspim (via Jukanlosreve on X), Samsung has decided to discontinue the “Edge” series barely five months after its launch. The report states that the main reason for this decision is the significantly lower-than-expected sales. There won’t be a Galaxy S26 Edge after all, and Samsung’s flagship lineup will sport the same three models as before: the Galaxy S26 (likely renamed as Galaxy S26 Pro), the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The report further mentions that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be discontinued once all the produced stock is sold out. The possibility of the Edge line returning is also said to be low, and employees have been notified accordingly. However, the report mentions that since the development of the Galaxy S26 Edge has already been completed, Samsung can release it separately in the future, which contradicts some of the basic sentiments for discontinuing the Edge lineup.

The report mentions that globally, the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra sold 8.28 million, 5.05 million, and 12.18 million units, respectively, as of August. In contrast, the Galaxy S25 Edge sold only 1.31 million units, which is significantly lower than the Plus model. Even if you consider that the S25 Edge has been on the market for less time, the sales figures are still disappointing.

At the beginning of the year, reports widely suggested that Samsung would be killing the Plus flagship in favor of the Edge flagship in the Galaxy S series. It was widely expected that there would be no Galaxy S26 Plus, with the S26 Edge set to take its place.

However, earlier this month, a report suggested that Samsung has resumed development on the Galaxy S26 Plus, alongside the base (Pro), Edge, and Ultra models. This new report brings us back to square one for the Galaxy S26 series, which isn’t surprising, as even our own surveys have revealed that people would overwhelmingly prefer the Galaxy S26 Plus over the Galaxy S26 Edge.

Given that these are still rumors at the end of the day, we’ll have to wait for Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S series in the coming months to learn its final plans. Until then, take all rumors with a pinch of salt.

