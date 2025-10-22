The Galaxy S26 Pro is dead before it even arrived

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly abandoning the short-lived “Galaxy S Edge” and rumored “Galaxy S Pro” naming schemes.

The “Plus” model is making a comeback for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 generation.

The flagship lineup is rumored to revert to the classic Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung shook up its flagship lineup this year with the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge. This thin-and-light flagship was expected to replace the Galaxy S Plus flagship in the coming generation, but Samsung seemingly abandoned the idea when it sold even fewer Edge flagships than Plus flagships. There’s no Galaxy S26 Edge expected, and as such, the Plus flagship is returning. Now it seems we’re back to square one as Samsung also appears to be doing away with the “Pro” name.

When rumors of the demise of the Plus flagship began gaining traction, separate rumors also suggested that Samsung could rename the base Galaxy S flagship to Galaxy S Pro. Thus, the Galaxy S26 Pro (and not the base Galaxy S26) was rumored to pick up the baton from the Galaxy S25. Samsung’s revised lineup would thus comprise the Galaxy S26 Pro, the Galaxy S26 Edge, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, primarily to keep up with Apple’s naming scheme for its Pro flagship.

Leaker Yogesh Brar now mentions that Samsung is reverting to its old naming scheme for its flagships.

Samsung’s abandonment of the “Pro” line is a grand reset of all its previously leaked plans, as we’re now back to square one with the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

One can argue that Samsung’s flagship lineup has returned to its boring self, with the same names remaining. However, that has always been the case, as the flagships barely changed from one generation to the next. It is only when you zoom out a bit that you can notice the change and growth of the flagship lineup over the years.

We’ll have to wait for Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S series in the coming months to learn its final plans and see what changes are being made this time around.

