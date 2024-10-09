One UI 7 expected release date: When will the beta and stable updates launch?

Samsung’s next Android revision is nearly upon us. One UI 7, the company’s vision of Android 15, could introduce several design changes and boast an entirely new philosophy. But when is it expected to arrive? This guide details what we know about the One UI 7 release date, including the beta program, stable release, which devices are in line to receive it, and more.

When does the One UI 7 beta program start? Samsung has not yet confirmed the One UI 7 release date but has offered several key details surrounding the beta.

A post by a One UI Beta team member published to Samsung’s official forums confirmed that a public beta will be available before the end of 2024. That’s all we know about the timeline so far. Once the public beta is available, eligible users will be notified via the Samsung Members app — a process that Samsung has relied on in previous years.

A One UI 7 public beta program will be available before the end of 2024.

Beta versions are early access, unpolished renditions of a product. Releasing a beta to willing testers allows Samsung to tackle issues, squash bugs, and improve performance ahead of the broader stable public offering. We expect Samsung to offer One UI 7 beta to its most recent devices, including the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

When will the stable version of One UI 7 arrive?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The stable version of One UI 7 will not launch in 2024, nor will it launch first on the Galaxy S24 series. Instead, it’s expected to land with the Galaxy S25 series, a line we believe will debut in Q1 2025.

Given that the Galaxy S24 series launched much earlier this year (January 31), it’s possible that the Galaxy S25 series could follow suit. This would suggest a January/February 2025 launch for the new series and One UI 7.

Stable One UI 7 will launch with the Galaxy S25 series.

The software is likely to arrive on older devices in phases even after its initial debut on the S25 line, so if you’re using an older Samsung phone, you may need to add a few weeks to this possible due date.

Which Samsung devices will receive the One UI 7 update?

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

That said, there does appear to be a hefty list of Samsung phones eligible for Android 15 and One UI 7. These include almost all devices launched with Android 13 (most offer two years of Android releases) or devices launched in 2021 and promised at least four years of Android version updates.

Devices eligible for the One UI 7 update include: Samsung’s Galaxy flagships: From the Galaxy S21 series and newer. This also includes FE versions.

From the Galaxy S21 series and newer. This also includes FE versions. Samsung’s foldable phones: From the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and newer.

From the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and newer. Recent Galaxy Tabs: From the Tab S8 and newer, the Tab S6 Lite (2024), Tab A9 series, and the Tab Active 5.

From the Tab S8 and newer, the Tab S6 Lite (2024), Tab A9 series, and the Tab Active 5. Samsung’s Galaxy A series phones: From the Galaxy A53 and A33 and newer.

From the Galaxy A53 and A33 and newer. Some devices from other international model lines, including select Galaxy F and M series models. This list is a best guess based on the company’s update promise. Samsung has yet to issue a confirmed list of devices that will receive the update, in addition to a rollout roadmap for these products.

One UI 7 release date: Better late than never?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

One UI 7 appears to be a stark departure from the norm, not just because of its delayed launch date. At the recent Samsung Developer Conference, the Korean firm highlighted its goals with the new skin: simplicity, providing impactful features, and encouraging an emotional attachment between the skin and its users. In non-marketing speak, the skin is undergoing a considerable redesign.

We snuck a peek at One UI 7’s early versions at the conference, and they include several changes, from split notifications and quick settings pages to refreshed icons. Rumors hint at more drastic changes, from Apple-aping features to a new camera UI. All this suggests that One UI 7 is taking a bit longer to develop than its predecessors.

We’re used to Samsung offering a One UI beta build well before the new year, but this year is a considerable outlier. There’s no sign of the beta debuting anytime soon, making One UI 7’s launch among the tardiest since it ditched Samsung Experience and TouchWiz.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

To fully explain just how late One UI 7 is arriving, Android 15 is due to launch in mid-October. Given the skin is launching with the Galaxy S25 series, we may only see stable builds of Samsung’s next UI some four months after the latest version of Android is released.

One UI 7 may only launch several months after Android 15's official arrival.

Samsung has traditionally been one of the frontrunners in adopting the latest version of Android. One UI 6 launched in October 2023 alongside Android 14, while One UI 5 also arrived alongside Android 13. This rapid turnaround made Samsung one of the few firms to debut devices with the latest stable version of Android almost immediately.

Interestingly, Samsung’s slow adoption of Android 15 appears congruent with another major brand. Google hasn’t yet rolled out Android 15 to the Pixel 9 series, instead launching its latest flagship with Android 14. We don’t expect Google to take four months to bring the latest OS to these phones, though. It does mark a change in Google’s usually swift roadmap, too.

