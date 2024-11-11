One UI 7 beta release date and availability details may have just leaked

Samsung

If you are a Samsung Galaxy user and a One UI enthusiast, you’re probably sick of waiting for that coveted One UI 7 beta update. Samsung was expected to release the first One UI 7 beta based on Android 15 all the way back in July, but come November, there’s still no official word from Samsung about when the update will roll out and to whom. Thanks to tipster Ice Universe, we now have some information regarding the possible One UI 7 beta release.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the leaker notes that One UI 7 will finally arrive next week, after November 17. The leaker also says that South Korea and the US will be the first countries to get the beta, which is in line with how Samsung usually rolls out new software versions.

So for all of you waiting with bated breath, your Android 15 wishes will be answered soon. That said, this won’t be the final stable version of One UI 7. Samsung previously hinted that the stable version of the software will only land next year with the Galaxy S25 series.

Another ambiguity regarding the upcoming One UI 7 beta release is its availability. There’s a good chance that the beta will only be available for developers to begin with. It’s unclear if a full-fledged public beta will be released this year or not.

We expect Samsung to offer One UI 7 beta to its most recent devices, including the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

According to recent rumors, Samsung has made several UI changes to One UI 7 after a spate of leaks outed some of its functionalities and features. With so much time in the making, we really hope One UI 7 measures up to the hype and that there’s a shorter gap between the beta and the final build’s release.

