Which Samsung phones are expected to get the Android 15 update?

Rumors suggest we’re less than a month away from the stable release of Android 15. While Pixel devices will get it on day one, Samsung users will have to wait a bit longer, as usual. High-end Galaxy phones will be the first to get it, followed by the rest of the pack.

But this begs the question: Which Galaxy phones will even get the Android 15 update? While Samsung hasn’t shared an official list yet, we can make an educated guess based on the software support length of each phone.

Galaxy S series Android 15 update

Samsung’s Galaxy S series is its most popular, and its latest handsets will likely be the first ones to get the Android 15 update. The S24 series comes with seven years of software updates, while older models are only promised four OS updates. Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z series Android 15 update

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are among the Samsung phones that will get seven years of updates. The rest of the phones listed below will only get four updates, meaning Android 15 will be the last OS upgrade for the Fold/Flip 3 series. Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A series Android 15 update

The Galaxy A is Samsung’s popular mid-range series and consists of quite a few phones, not all of which are available in the US. Some of these are eligible for four OS updates, while others will only get two or three. Check out the list of the models that are likely to get Android 15 below. Galaxy A73

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A35

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A25

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A15 (including the 5G model)

Galaxy A14 (including the 5G model)

Galaxy A06

Galaxy A05

Galaxy A05s

Galaxy Tab series Android 15 update

The Galaxy Tab S9 series — including the FE models — and the older Tab S8 series are all promised to get four OS updates. Software support for the Galaxy Tab S7 series ended with Android 14, as the devices were only promised three years of upgrades. Other Galaxy tablets will get Android 15 as well, all of which you can check out below. Galaxy Tab S9 series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE series

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

Galaxy Tab A9+

Galaxy Tab A9

Galaxy Tab Active 5

Galaxy F series Android 15 update

Samsung’s F series is currently not available in the US, but it is popular abroad. A few of its phones will get updated to Android 15, all of which you can check out below. Galaxy F55

Galaxy F54

Galaxy F34

Galaxy F15

Galaxy F14

Galaxy M series Android 15 update

Like the F series, the M series isn’t available in the US. The software promise varies from model to model, but you can expect a minimum of two OS updates. Galaxy M55

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M35

Galaxy M34

Galaxy M15

Galaxy M14

Galaxy M05

These are all the major Galaxy phones we think will be updated to Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 on top. We might have missed a model or two since the company has a big lineup, with some models being exclusive to specific markets. But generally, even if you own a cheap Samsung phone that launched with Android 13, it should get updated to Android 15 since most Samsung handsets come with at least a two-year software update promise.

