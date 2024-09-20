Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Which Samsung phones are expected to get the Android 15 update?
Rumors suggest we’re less than a month away from the stable release of Android 15. While Pixel devices will get it on day one, Samsung users will have to wait a bit longer, as usual. High-end Galaxy phones will be the first to get it, followed by the rest of the pack.
But this begs the question: Which Galaxy phones will even get the Android 15 update? While Samsung hasn’t shared an official list yet, we can make an educated guess based on the software support length of each phone.
Galaxy S series Android 15 update
Samsung’s Galaxy S series is its most popular, and its latest handsets will likely be the first ones to get the Android 15 update. The S24 series comes with seven years of software updates, while older models are only promised four OS updates.
- Galaxy S24 series
- Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S21 FE
Galaxy Z series Android 15 update
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are among the Samsung phones that will get seven years of updates. The rest of the phones listed below will only get four updates, meaning Android 15 will be the last OS upgrade for the Fold/Flip 3 series.
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy A series Android 15 update
The Galaxy A is Samsung’s popular mid-range series and consists of quite a few phones, not all of which are available in the US. Some of these are eligible for four OS updates, while others will only get two or three. Check out the list of the models that are likely to get Android 15 below.
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A55
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A35
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A25
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A15 (including the 5G model)
- Galaxy A14 (including the 5G model)
- Galaxy A06
- Galaxy A05
- Galaxy A05s
Galaxy Tab series Android 15 update
The Galaxy Tab S9 series — including the FE models — and the older Tab S8 series are all promised to get four OS updates. Software support for the Galaxy Tab S7 series ended with Android 14, as the devices were only promised three years of upgrades. Other Galaxy tablets will get Android 15 as well, all of which you can check out below.
- Galaxy Tab S9 series
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE series
- Galaxy Tab S8 series
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)
- Galaxy Tab A9+
- Galaxy Tab A9
- Galaxy Tab Active 5
Galaxy F series Android 15 update
Samsung’s F series is currently not available in the US, but it is popular abroad. A few of its phones will get updated to Android 15, all of which you can check out below.
- Galaxy F55
- Galaxy F54
- Galaxy F34
- Galaxy F15
- Galaxy F14
Galaxy M series Android 15 update
Like the F series, the M series isn’t available in the US. The software promise varies from model to model, but you can expect a minimum of two OS updates.
- Galaxy M55
- Galaxy M54
- Galaxy M35
- Galaxy M34
- Galaxy M15
- Galaxy M14
- Galaxy M05
These are all the major Galaxy phones we think will be updated to Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 on top. We might have missed a model or two since the company has a big lineup, with some models being exclusive to specific markets. But generally, even if you own a cheap Samsung phone that launched with Android 13, it should get updated to Android 15 since most Samsung handsets come with at least a two-year software update promise.