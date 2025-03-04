Google's March 2025 Pixel Drop is here: Everything new coming to your phone, watch, and tablet

Spring is in the air, and as we get ready to thaw out from a long winter, Google is preparing to welcome the new season with a whole bunch of upgrades and new features getting ready to blossom onto Pixel phones. Tired metaphors aside, it’s once again Pixel Drop time, and just a few months after Google brought us the December Pixel Drop , it’s back with updates galore.

Pixel Drop March 2025: Pixel phones and Pixel Tablet

While Google’s also announcing some new stuff that’s coming to Android phones in general, with this list we’re going to focus on the developments that are directly targeted at Pixel devices.

Pixel Drop March 2025: Pixel Watch

It’s not just phones and tablets feeling the love this month, and Google’s also got a few targeted improvements hitting its Pixel wearables.

Loss-of-pulse detection: We heard about this one on its way late last month, with Pixel Watch 3 getting FDA clearance for detecting when your heart stops beating. Consider how useful a beating heart is for life, that sounds pretty handy.

Menstrual tracking: People who have periods will find new on-device menstrual tracking tools for their Pixel Watch 3 arriving, letting them predict cycles.

Auto-bedtime mode: Google already let the Pixel Watch 3 sense when you've fallen asleep and activate some power-saving measures accordingly, and now that sleep detection is expanding to the Pixel Watch 2.

Better step tracking: Have you ever carried around multiple devices with pedometer functionality and notice how your step counts always seem to be a little bit off between them? Well, all Pixel Watch models should start getting a bit better at consistency here, especially when dealing with situations where you're pushing something as you walk.

Look for all these tweaks, plus a few other more generally-available-on-Android ones, coming to your Pixel devices starting today.