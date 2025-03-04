Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google's March 2025 Pixel Drop is here: Everything new coming to your phone, watch, and tablet
2 hours ago
- Google’s latest Pixel Drop is incoming, with a ton of upgrades for the Pixel 9 series in particular.
- Communication improvements include expanded satellite support, plus new AI Scam Detection.
- Gemini Live and Pixel Studio get some big AI upgrades of their own, including the latter now able to generate people.
Spring is in the air, and as we get ready to thaw out from a long winter, Google is preparing to welcome the new season with a whole bunch of upgrades and new features getting ready to blossom onto Pixel phones. Tired metaphors aside, it’s once again Pixel Drop time, and just a few months after Google brought us the December Pixel Drop, it’s back with updates galore.
Pixel Drop March 2025: Pixel phones and Pixel Tablet
While Google’s also announcing some new stuff that’s coming to Android phones in general, with this list we’re going to focus on the developments that are directly targeted at Pixel devices.
- Scam Detection powered by on-device AI: Bad actors are getting increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to con us out of our savings, but Pixel owners have an ace up their sleeve as Google deploys AI to spot suspicious language that may indicate you’re dealing with a scammer. We just heard this one would be arriving sometime this month, and today Google confirms that launch. Voice call support will require a Pixel 9, but text message analysist will work on Pixel 6 and newer devices.
- Multi-camera simultaneous support: This one just sounds cool. With new multi-camera support, your Pixel 9 is turning into its own little production studio. Google’s letting you capture from not just your phone’s main camera, but also connect to a second phone or even an external GoPro in order to stream multiple angles at the same time.
- Pixel Studio is now happy to make people: When Google introduced Pixel Studio back for the launch of the Pixel 9, the AI-powered generative tool had one major limitation: it wouldn’t create images of people. Considering the potential for abuse, it made sense that Google wanted to implement some safeguards, but we’d been left wondering how long those would actually take. Today we get our answer, with Pixel Studio now ready to create content featuring people on the Pixel 9.
- Google AI is getting big in Japan (and also Germany): This one’s super-narrow in focus, but if you’re a Pixel user in Japan, you’ve got a bunch of features finally being unlocked for you. Get ready for access to Pixel Recorder AI summaries, Pixel Studio, Pixel Screenshots, and more, all for compatible Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 phones. German users are similarly getting Pixel Studio, Pixel Screenshots, and Pixel AI weather summaries.
- Satellite messaging upgrades: Emergency access through satellite communication came to smartphones quite suddenly, and Google’s continuing to work on that experience for Pixel phones. With the March Drop, we’re seeing emergency access expand across the US, Canada, UK, and Europe, plus new carrier satellite messaging support on Verizon and T-Mobile for Pixel 9 owners.
- Pixel Screenshots enhancements: Google gave Pixel 9 users a powerful organization tool in the form of Pixel Screenshots, and it’s now getting better with a few smart upgrades. Maybe the biggest here is the ability of the feature to now automatically suggest screenshots to add do your collections. We’re also seeing new support for work profiles.
- More foldabale flexibility: The Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are picking up some new Dual Screen tricks, with support for video recording and the ability to pull off some Add Me composition magic.
- Gemini Live’s evolution: There are a ton of different ways to access Google’s latest AI models, but Gemini Live has got to be the most natural-feeling. Now Google’s got a bunch of upgrades coming Live’s way, including graceful support for switching between multiple languages, the video and screen sharing through Gemini Advanced we just heard about, and the ability to communicate with Gemini Live by uploading pics, files, and videos on Pixel 6 and newer models.
- Pixel Recorder transcriptions: This low-key app keeps getting more and more powerful, and that’s largely due in part to how well it works with Google AI tools. Being able to transcribe our recordings was already great, and now it’s learning to track down even your old recordings and automatically transcribe those, too.
- Pixel Mode personalization: Modes are a quick and easy way to get your phone behaving how you want it to, whether that’s for bedtime, driving, or when you just don’t want to be disturbed. Now Pixel phones are picking up some new customization options for further tweaking mode functionality.
Pixel Drop March 2025: Pixel Watch
It’s not just phones and tablets feeling the love this month, and Google’s also got a few targeted improvements hitting its Pixel wearables.
- Loss-of-pulse detection: We heard about this one on its way late last month, with Pixel Watch 3 getting FDA clearance for detecting when your heart stops beating. Consider how useful a beating heart is for life, that sounds pretty handy.
- Menstrual tracking: People who have periods will find new on-device menstrual tracking tools for their Pixel Watch 3 arriving, letting them predict cycles.
- Auto-bedtime mode: Google already let the Pixel Watch 3 sense when you’ve fallen asleep and activate some power-saving measures accordingly, and now that sleep detection is expanding to the Pixel Watch 2.
- Better step tracking: Have you ever carried around multiple devices with pedometer functionality and notice how your step counts always seem to be a little bit off between them? Well, all Pixel Watch models should start getting a bit better at consistency here, especially when dealing with situations where you’re pushing something as you walk.
Look for all these tweaks, plus a few other more generally-available-on-Android ones, coming to your Pixel devices starting today.