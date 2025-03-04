Google is finally dropping this annoying limitation from the Pixel Studio app

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out the much-awaited March 2025 Pixel Drop to its devices.

The update improves the Pixel Studio app, and you can now use it to generate images of people.

The feature is rolling out to Pixel 9 series devices and supports image generation in English, Japanese, and German.

Google debuted its AI image generation app, Pixel Studio, with the Pixel 9 series last year. It gave users an easy and, more importantly, free way to generate and edit images with text prompts. However, the app had certain limitations at launch, and you couldn’t use it to create images of people or edit existing images with people. That’s changing today with the March 2025 Pixel Drop.

In its latest Pixel Drop announcement, Google says you can now use the Pixel Studio app to create stickers and images of people. To do so, you simply have to enter the description of a person or a scene, and Pixel Studio will create the image you requested. You can specify your preferred style, like “video game” or “3D cartoon,” to customize the image further.

Google

The feature will go live on Pixel 9 series devices with the March 2025 Pixel Drop, which will start rolling out to users today. Google says that support for generating images of people will be available in English, Japanese, and German, and it won’t roll out in all regions. It’s not immediately clear whether the Pixel Studio update also enables the ability to edit images with people.

Along with the Pixel Studio update, the March 2025 Pixel Drop brings AI-powered scam protection, multi-cam streaming support, and improvements to the Pixel Screenshots app. With the new release, Google is also expanding Pixel’s Satellite SOS feature to more users in the US and introducing new photo and video tools for the Pixel Fold.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like