Gemini Live's latest update makes it a true polyglot

TL;DR Google is improving Gemini Live to facilitate more natural multilingual conversations.

Users can now chat with Gemini Live in any combination of over 45 languages without changing the language settings.

Google is also rolling out Gemini Live’s multimodal capabilities to older Pixel phones.

Google expanded Gemini’s conversational mode to more regions last October, adding support for over 40 languages and bilingual conversations. To chat with Gemini Live in two languages, you currently have to add a second language in the settings. We found the feature to be a bit buggy in our testing, but Google has now announced some changes that should make it much more seamless.

Google just released the March 2025 Pixel Drop, bringing several new features to its Pixel lineup. In addition to AI-powered scam protection, a new multi-camera mode for streaming, and improvements for the Pixel Studio and Screenshots apps, the company has introduced better multilingual conversation support for Gemini Live.

Powered by Gemini’s latest Flash 2.0 model, the new multilingual conversation experience in Gemini Live allows you to chat “in any combination of over 45 languages without having to change your language settings.” This should significantly improve Gemini Live for multilingual users, allowing them to talk more naturally with the chatbot without fussing over language settings.

Along with multilingual conversation support, Google is rolling out Gemini Live’s multimodal capabilities to all Pixel 6 and newer devices. Thanks to this, users with an older Pixel phone can add images, files, and YouTube videos to conversations to provide context and get more relevant responses.

In the coming weeks, Google plans to release a new feature that will let users interact with Gemini Live through live video and screen sharing. This feature will only be available to Gemini Advanced subscribers.

