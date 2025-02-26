Pixel phones are close to getting real-time scam detection for calls and texts

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google says Scam Detection for calls and messages will arrive on Pixel phones in March.

Scam Detection on calls rolled out in beta last year in November.

For messages, Scam Detection is likely referring to the enhanced protections that entered beta back in October.

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to tell what’s a scam and what isn’t. To help prevent fraud, Google announced a few security features that would eventually come to Pixel phones, like Scam Detection. It looks like Scam Detection is almost ready to make its debut.

In a Gemini-related Google Store post, the company talks about a few of Gemini Nano’s helpful features like Call Notes and Pixel screenshots. Near the bottom of the page, however, there’s a mention of Scam Detection. According to Google, “Scam Detection in calls and messages arrives on Pixel phones in March 2025.”

If you’re a beta tester, then you’ve been able to try out Scam Detection for calls since last November. The feature is able to detect potential scams in real time and alert you through audio, visual, and haptic warnings. As Google explains: Your phone can use on-device processing to identify conversation patterns commonly associated with scammers, such as a “bank representative” urgently requesting fund transfers, gift card payments, or personal information like PINs and passwords. In these instances, you’ll receive an immediate alert.

This on-device processing is handled by Gemini Nano on the Pixel 9. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 and up leverages Google’s other on-device machine learning models. The feature is off by default, so you’ll need to turn it on when the stable version launches in March. This can be done by going to the Google Phone app > Settings > Scam Detection.

Meanwhile, Scam Detection for messages likely refers to the enhanced protection Google rolled out in beta to the Messages app back in October. If you’re unfamiliar with this feature, Google introduced “protections against scam texts that may seem harmless at first but can eventually lead to fraud.” Also relying on machine learning, this feature will automatically move messages it suspects are scams into your spam folder or will warn you about the text.

It’s possible that Scam Detection will be a part of the next Pixel Drop, which is due in March.

