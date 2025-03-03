You'll soon be able to show Gemini Live what you see in real time

TL;DR Gemini Live will get a new live video feature later this month.

It will gain a screen-sharing feature later this month as well.

These features will be available to Gemini Advanced subscribers.

It’s already been an eventful Mobile World Congress (MWC) with announcements from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, HMD Global, and more. Google is also at the event where it’s previewing two new features for Gemini that will come to Advanced users later this month.

Today, Google announced it is showing off Gemini Live’s new live video capabilities to MWC attendees. First teased last year during Google I/O, live video allows Gemini to see what your phone’s camera sees. For those who can’t check out the demo at MWC, the company has also shared a video of the feature in action.

The video features a ceramicist who asks Gemini Live to help her pick a glaze for “a mid-century modern look.” She then pans the camera around to show Gemini a selection of colors to choose from. Keep in mind that this video should be taken with a grain of salt as its a marketing video. The fine print at the bottom also notes “Results for illustrative purposes and may vary.”

The other feature Google is introducing is screen-sharing with Gemini Live. Just as it sounds, you’ll now be able to share whatever is on your screen with Gemini and ask questions about it. The tech giant also created a video for this feature where the user asks Gemini to come up with outfit ideas for the pants on her screen.

As mentioned earlier, these two features are coming to Gemini later this month. However, they will be exclusive to “Gemini Advanced subscribers as part of the Google One AI Premium plan on Android devices.” Although they are exclusive now, there’s hope these features could eventually come to free users just like Saved Info did a few days ago.

