Logitech MX Master 4: Release date, price, specs, rumors, and more

Luke Little / Android Authority

The Logitech MX Master 3 arrived way back in 2019 but recently got a refresh in 2022, in the form of the MX Master 3S. Still, it’s been a while since we’ve seen a proper sequel to the Master series. This leaves us wondering when we might see the Logitech MX Master 4. Let’s jump right in and discuss what we know so far.

Logitech MX Master 3: At a glance When is it coming out? The MX Master 4 could maybe happen as soon as September 2023, but it's becoming more likely that we won't see it until September 2024 at the earliest.

The MX Master 4 could maybe happen as soon as September 2023, but it's becoming more likely that we won't see it until September 2024 at the earliest. What's new? We expect improved design elements and a few tweaks, but really, it's all just speculation for now.

We expect improved design elements and a few tweaks, but really, it's all just speculation for now. How much will it cost? At the very cheapest, we'd expect $99.99, but a price increase to $125-$150 wouldn't be too shocking.

Will there be a Logitech MX Master 4?

Luke Little / Android Authority

The Logitech MX Master series is very popular, so a true 4th generation model will happen, eventually. The thing is that mice don’t need to be refreshed that often as the technology is pretty stable, and there’s only so much to change. With the MX Master 3S arriving in 2022, it seems Logitech is in no hurry to replace the Master series with something new.

What is the Logitech MX Master 4 release date? Logitech MX Master 2: September, 2017

September, 2017 Logitech MX Master 3: September, 2019

September, 2019 Logitech MX Master 3S: September, 2022 During the early days, the MX Master series would get a refresh almost every two years, but things slowed down after the MX Master 3. We’ve yet to see a new model, though the Master 3S brought a few small tweaks, including a new Darkfield 4000 DPI sensor and some improvements in Bluetooth connectivity.

Unfortunately, there’s really no word on when we might see the MX Master 4. The MX Master series has typically aimed for a September release, so it’s certainly a possibility that the MX Master 4 could arrive this year, but we’d say a September 2024 (or later) timeframe is likely since the MX Master 3 is only a year old.

What specs and features will the Logitech MX Master 4 have?

Luke Little / Android Authority

Honestly, we don’t know anything solid about the MX Master 4 features or specs just yet. Unlike phones or laptops, there usually aren’t tons of rumors about these things, at least not until right before their release. Regardless, there are only so many ways to improve the Master series. It would be nice to see improved materials that are easier to clean and less oil-resistant, an improved design, and other refinements.

At this point, anything we say would just be speculation, but we’ll update this article as more leaks and rumors surface.

What will the Logitech MX Master 4 price be? Logitech MX Master 2: $99.99

$99.99 Logitech MX Master 3S: $99.99 The MX Master 3S currently retails at $99.99 and that’s been a pretty common price point for the series. However, it’s very possible the MX Master 4 will see a price increase when it finally comes around. First, inflation has been driving prices up everywhere. Second, it’s been years since a major version of the Master was released, so it’ll likely bring some major improvements to the mix when it finally does. We’d guess the mouse will cost somewhere in the $100-$150 range.

Should you wait for the Logitech MX Master 4?

Considering it could be a year or more before we see the MX Master 4, we don’t think there’s much reason to wait. The MX Master 3S ($99.99 at Amazon) is a great choice right now at just $99.99. The design looks great, it’s incredibly quiet, and it has some of the best scroll wheels found on a mouse. We also really love the ability to remember three different devices for quicker switching.

Another great Logitech option is the Logitech Lift ($66.71 at Amazon). This angled mouse looks a bit odd but is extremely comfortable and also has the bonus of a left-hand option for those lefties like myself. If you don’t mind moving outside the Logitech sphere, SteelSeries Rival ($79.99 at SteelSeries) and Razer Basilisk V3 ($54 at Amazon) are also solid alternatives.

You can also pick up the older MX Master 3 ($799 at Amazon) or the MX Master 2S ($93 at Amazon) if you want to save a little and get a similar experience.

Logitech MX Master 3S Logitech MX Master 3S Precision optical navigation • Reliable wireless connectivity MSRP: $99.99 Multi-function precision wireless mouse Made for precision, the Logitech MX Master 3S has multiple scroll wheels, high-resolution navigation, an ergonomic design, and reliable wireless connectivity. See price at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 4: What we want to see

Luke Little / Android Authority

While the MX Master 3 and 3S are great mice, they aren’t perfect. Here are a few things we’d love to see from the MX Master 4.

An improved side scroll wheel would be awesome While the Master 3 series is great, the side scroll wheel could be better. In its current form, it’s a bit stiff to use, at least for my tastes. A simple fix would be to use the same bearings that are found on the top wheel, giving the side wheel a more premium upgrade in the process.

A design that’s easier to clean and doesn’t get as dirty in the first place Ever taken apart the MX Master 3 to give it a proper cleaning? It’s no easy feat. The MX Master 3 requires you to remove the bottom strips before using the screws to open it up, which ruins the adhesive in the process. Since this is a product used by those who expect a lot from their mouse, making it easier to clean and maintain would be nice.

While we’re at it, a new coating or a different kind of rubber material would also be nice. The current design picks up oil way too easily, which makes it harder to clean.

Logitech should make it easier to switch devices It’s not hard to switch your device preferences with the Master 3 or 3S, and we certainly appreciate that it can remember three different devices for simple pairing. On the downside, you have to actually turn over the mouse every time and physically change the switch to your device of choice.

Yes, we know it’s a little gripe. Still, this bottom position can be a bit annoying for those who are constantly flipping between devices. To that end, we’d love to see some kind of short-cut function on the front of the device that allows switching on the fly.

Comments