The ASUS 2024 Vivobook Go hits record-low price of $172

The ASUS 2024 Vivobook Go is an ultra-affordable laptop option for the everyday use of students and professionals, especially if you’re often on the go. It’s particularly cheap today, with a 25% Amazon discount dropping the price to just $172.30. ASUS 2024 Vivobook Go for $172.30 ($58 off)

The record markdown is almost suspiciously low for a laptop that only hit the market earlier this year, but ASUS built the device with budget shoppers in mind. Its affordability makes the 4.2-star Amazon rating particularly admirable, suggesting that you’re getting good bang for your buck.

The 2024 Vivobook Go is equipped with an 11.6-inch HD display and runs on an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, offering reliable performance for video conferencing, web browsing, and everyday tasks. It runs on Windows 11 Home in S Mode, which means enhanced security and performance. It’s designed for portability and convenience, weighing just over 1kg and featuring a 180-degree lay-flat hinge for easy content sharing and collaboration. You also get the innovative ASUS NumberPad2 on the touchpad that simplifies number-crunching tasks.

This is a limited-time Amazon offer, so you may not have long to take advantage of it. Follow the widget above to check it out for yourself.

You might like

Comments